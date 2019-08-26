Nayoung formerly of PRISTIN signs on with Sublime Artist Agency, home of Hyomin of T-ARA

Earlier this year, Pristin (often stylized in all capital letters) announced they would be disbanding after only three years. This came as a shock to the K-pop community because Pristin was very popular.

Their debut song Wee Woo even charted not just in the top 50 in Korea but in the top 20 for world music in the U.S. That’s actually a phenomenal accomplishment for a new girl group formed under an agency not recognized as one of the “Big Three” (SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, and YG Entertainment).

Kyulkyung, Yehana, and Sungyeon are the only former members who chose to stay with Pledis Entertainment after Pristin disbanded. With that in mind, K-pop fans are wondering what will happen to the other former Pristin members who chose not to re-sign.

Fortunately, we now know where the group’s leader is going. Nayoung has signed on with Sublime Artist Agency, the same agency home to Hyomin of T-ara.

Nayoung finds a new label/agency to call home

The news of Lim Na-Young — best known by her mononym as a K-pop idol, Nayoung — of signing on to Sublime Artist Agency was made known on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Sublime Artist Agency themselves provided a statement to confirm Na-Young’s signing.

We recently signed an exclusive contract with Lim Na-Young. We placed focus on Lim Na-Young’s potential as an artist, and we will do our best so that she can shine brightly in whatever area it may be.

As detailed in their statement, it seems that Sublime Artist Agency hopes to further Lim Na-Young’s career in music. From what is known, the agency doesn’t have any girl groups so it is believed Na-Young will be pushed as a soloist.

It is also known that Sublime Artist Agency has furthered the career of K-pop idol members. Hyomin, who is technically still a member of T-ara as there is no word of them disbanding, has made a solo career under Sublime Artist Agency. As a matter of fact, she released two digital singles, Mango and U Um U Um, and her third extended play (EP) Allure with them, with growing success.

A lot of potential for Sublime Artist Agency

Sublime Artist Agency really has a diamond in the rough with Lim Na-Young now a part of their artist roster. Along with her work as the leader of Pristin, she was one of the Produce 101 contestants who made the cut as one of the members of I.O.I.

The song Very Very Very is probably I.O.I.’s most popular song as it has topped the Korean digital chart at number one and the U.S. world chart at number four. The song also has the highest number of sales with 1.3 million units sold in Korea alone.

With I.O.I. confirmed to reunite and make a comeback this coming October, it will definitely give the Sublime Artist Agency a push.

