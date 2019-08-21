MYTEEN disbands: Leader Eunsu confirms K-Pop boy band under The Music Works to break up after two years

In the K-pop industry, it is generally known that the lifetime of musical acts, primarily boy bands and girl groups, are usually short. On average, most of these acts last only seven years before they disband, a commonality that even the most popular K-pop act today, BTS, almost fell into if it weren’t for their fans supporting them to continue onward.
To be frank, it makes why K-pop acts don’t last long as the high-demand schedule of performing and promoting becomes too much as time goes by. For some, it is already too much especially if there is hardly any return on all the hard work.
This might be the case for MyTeen. Recently, it was made known the boy band formed under The Music Works will disband after only two years.
MyTeen moves on from the K-pop idol life
According to numerous Korean news outlets, the news of Make Your Teenager — better known as MyTeen (often stylized in all capital letters) — disbanding was made known by the boy band’s leader, Eunsu, on his official Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
안녕하세요 은수입니다. 며칠 밤을 설치며 무슨 말을 먼저 전해야 할지 고민이 많았습니다. 행여나 빠트린 말이 있을까 매일 밤 생각나는 말들을 적어두었다가 오늘에서야 손편지를 써봅니다. 오늘부로 마이틴은 해체를 하고 각자의 길을 가게 되었습니다 유스를 비롯한 주변의 많은 사람들에게 사랑과 기대를 받고, 리더로서 혼신의 힘을 다해 끌어왔던 마이틴이 끝을 맺게 되었습니다. 어떤 표정을 짓고 어떤 말을 해야 할지 사실 아직도 멍하고 잘 모르겠습니다. 뮤직웍스에 들어와 참 많은 것을 배웠습니다. 좋은 사람들을 만나 데뷔라는 목표를 이루기 위해 함께 밤새워 준비한 것, 마이틴 이름으로 출연했던 방송, 라디오까지 모든 것이 그 무엇보다 값진 순간들이었던 것 같아요. 사실 긴 공백기를 버티는 것이 힘들었지만 제 무대를 보러 와주고 또 멀리서라도 응원해주는 유스들이 있었기에 버텨낼 수 있었습니다. 이 모든 게 유스가 있기에 가능한 일이었어요. 만났던 게 엊그제 같은데 유스와 지난 1월 스케줄을 마지막으로 다시 만나지 못하고 끝을 맺게 되어 정말 많이 아쉽습니다. 데뷔 전 팔로우 마이틴부터 리얼리티 예능, 1집, 2집 그리고 해외 활동을 한 3년이라는 시간 동안 만난 날보다 만나지 못한 날들이 더 많아 미안한 마음만 가득하네요. 많은 모습으로 유스를 더 많이 만나러 갔어야 했는데.. 시간이 지나고 나니 못 지키고 가는 약속들 때문에 아쉬움이 많이 남습니다. 데뷔 2주년 편지 약속 못 지켜서 미안해요. 태빈이 형, 천진이 형, 국헌, 준섭, 유빈, 한슬아 함께 한 시간 너무 행복했어. 우리 좋은 기억만 갖고 어느 자리에 있든 서로 응원해주자. 우린 언제나 잘 될 거라고 믿고 있으니까 마이틴이어서, 유스여서 다들 고맙습니다. 여태 함께해온 뮤직웍스 모든 식구들과 선배님들, 그리고 저희를 위해 땀 흘리며 애써주신 모든 스탭분들에게 이 편지를 빌려 다시 한 분 한 분 진심으로 감사드린다는 말 전하고 싶습니다.. 앞으로 더 열심히 살아갈 저에게도 많은 응원과 사랑 부탁드리겠습니다! 끝이 아니라 시작이라는 것. 보잘것없는 저를 응원해주고 사랑해준 모든 분들 고생 많으셨습니다. 고맙고 미안합니다. _ #뮤직웍스 #마이틴 #이태빈 #천진 #은수 #김국헌 #신준섭 #송유빈 #한슬 #유스
For those who don’t understand Hangul, a translation in English of Eunsu’s Instagram update is provided below.
For the past few nights, I lost sleep thinking of what to say. Every night, I wrote down everything that came to my head, worried that I would forget to say something important; and today, I am writing this letter. As of today, MyTeen will be disbanded and the members will walk their separate paths.
We were able to receive so much love and expectations from youths as well as so many people around us, but MyTeen, which I poured my heart and soul as its leader, has met its end. I don’t know what sort of expression to make while delivering such words, and I’m still awed and I’m not sure how to feel.”
Taevin hyung, Chunjin hyung, Guk Heon, Junseop, Yoo Bin, and Hanseul, the times I spent with you were such happy times. Let’s carry only the good memories that we have and encourage one another, where ever we are. I trust that we will succeed, always.
It is unknown exactly why MyTeen disbanded. What we do know is that none of their participation in music survival variety shows like MIXNINE and Produce X 101 benefitted them as all participating members were eliminated.
The total number of sales for both of their extended plays (EPs) rounded up are less than 11,000 copies sold. That is really low for a boy band. Finally, none of their featured songs, Amazing and She Bad, charted on any music chart.
Given that The Music Works seems to be a small business and MyTeen has only two comebacks in two years that didn’t bear much fruit, disbanding might be centered on finances.
A light out of darkness
Even though MyTeen didn’t get the chance to truly show off their potential, two members might get that chance as the former Produce X 101 contestants Song Yoo-Bin and Kim Guk-Heon will be pairing up to form a duo. We don’t know when exactly the duo will debut but reports claim it will be soon.
As for MyTeen and possibly The Music Works, fans can show their last bit of support by purchasing their official music and gear at YesAsia.