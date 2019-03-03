MOMOLAND: Yeowoo reveals she hasn’t earned anything since K-Pop girl group debut on Village Survival

For Momoland (often stylized in all capitals), 2018 has so far been their most-successful year. Often stylized in either all capital letters or abbreviated to MMLD, the K-pop girl group under MLD Entertainment had two comebacks that year, Great! and Fun to the World. Their respective title track songs, BBoom BBoom and BAAM, both charted and made a lot of money.

With the aforementioned in mind, it came as a surprise to many international fans that at least for Yeonwoo, she hasn’t made any money while guest appearing on Village Survival. However, Yeonwoo’s situation isn’t anything new for being a K-pop idol.

Yeonwoo has earned no money since her debut

The revelation that at least Yeonwoo hasn’t received any money ever since she debuted in Momoland occurred while being a guest on Korean variety show Village Survival. The cast members were competing for 10 million won (approximately $8,900 USD). When Yeonwoo was asked what she’d do with the money, she revealed it would be her “first earnings.”

“I haven’t received any earnings yet since I made my debut. So that 10 million won would be my first earnings.”

It was also revealed that Yeonwoo hasn’t eaten beef in over six months. Reportedly, the members of Momoland have a cap on how much they can spend per meal. Initially, the price was capped at 7,000 won (approximately $6.20 USD) but has since been increased to 10,000 won (approximately $8.90 USD). Yeonwoo plans to “eat delicious meals all the time” if she wins.

Yoo Jae-Suk explains the ‘no money’ situation for everybody

If production left what Yeonsoo said alone, it would cause issues. Yoo Jae-Suk, being the veteran master of ceremonies (MC) and seasoned host that he is, knew he needed to explain Yeonwoo’s situation.

“When a group debuts, their earnings usually go into covering all the agency’s expenses during the training period.”

In Yeonwoo’s case, her situation is worse as she works in a K-pop girl group, has eight other members, and is signed to a small agency.

Thankfully, there are many activities and endeavors K-pop idols can partake that will get them paid. Television appearances, radio interviews, and product endorsements are some ways Yeonwoo can make money.

Where can fans watch Yeonwoo’s special guest appearance on Village Survival, the Eight?

Sadly there are no streams of Village Survival, the Eight outside of South Korea we know of, at least in the Americas.

For those who have access to Korean networks though, Village Survival, the Eight airs on Fridays at 11:10 p.m. KST on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS). Yeonwoo appears on the third and fourth episode.