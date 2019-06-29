MLD Entertainment responds to rumors of Yeonwoo leaving MOMOLAND, says they are completely untrue

Over the past week or two, there have been rumors circulating among K-pop communities that Yeonwoo was leaving Momoland. In response, MLD Entertainment, the agency handling Momoland, has come forward pertaining to such claiming “they are completely untrue.”

Yeonwoo MIA from Momoland?

To be fair, it is understandable why some people would think that Yeonwoo was leaving Momoland. For starters, she hasn’t been participating in Momoland’s activities over the past month. It is also mentioned that Yeonwoo has deleted all of her social media posts except for one on Momoland’s official fan cafe.

K-pop fans may have connected the situation to the fact Yeonwoo was the one to first make known that Momoland is still in debt. For those who do not know, idols are usually indebted to their companies that pay for all expenses while they are trainees. At the time, it seemed as Momoland was still paying off their debt.

Eventually, MLD Entertainment would come forward with a statement on exactly why Yeonwoo has been MIA when it comes to Momoland activities.

The rumors of Momoland’s Yeonwoo leaving the group are completely untrue. The reason why Yeonwoo has not been participating in recent schedules is because she is filming her drama. With regards to the performance in Chile on June 28, Yeonwoo did not participate due to health reasons, as stated in a previous notice.

Fans are wishing Yeonwoo the very best as she continues to work hard on her upcoming K-drama. As for Momoland, they are currently on tour promoting their latest album Show Me featuring title track song I’m So Hot.

