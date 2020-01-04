Lisa of BLACKPINK sexually harassed — Fans willing to pay MQQN Cafe owner in Bangkok for items K-Pop idol used for ‘sexual purposes’

Lalisa Manoban — better known by her stage mononym Lisa — is one of the more popular members Black Pink among international fans. The big reason why is that she is not Korean whatsoever despite being the lead rapper for one of the most popular K-pop girl groups in the world.

To understand just how popular Lisa is, one has to look no further than Instagram. Believe it or not, Lisa is the most popular female K-pop idol or act of Korean music on the social media platform. That is a feat on its own given the fact the previous holder of that record was Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation.

Such popularity is often seen as a blessing but it does have its dark moments. Pertaining to the fandom, Lisa at times will be seen as a sexual object and might lead to sexual harassment.

Unfortunately, that is the case as the owner of MQQN Cafe in Bangkok as he is willing to sell things Lisa touched during a photoshoot in the cafe. These buyers are willing to pay a lot of money for said things so they can jokingly use them for “sexual purposes.”

Selling stuff Lisa touched for ‘sexual purposes’

Earlier this week, Lisa took a photoshoot with friends at a cafe known as the MQQN Cafe. She has since posted up the images on her official Instagram.

The pictures received a lot of attention among fans as she is one of the most popular female K-pop idols in the industry today, but she also received some unwanted attention as well.

On the MQQN Cafe official Facebook page, there are numerous post exchanges with the owner and others about selling the things Lisa used during the photoshoot. One individual wanted to buy the couch Lisa was sitting on for $3,000 USD. Some of the other disgusting comments include one individual wanting to “sniff the corner of the table Lisa sat on.”

Blinks make MQQN Cafe suffer the consequences

Blinks (the official fan club of Black Pink) came to the rescue for Lisa. Many have responded to the owner of the MQQN Cafe expressing how disgusted they are for Lisa being sexually harassed.

Also, Lisa’s fans have brought the rating of the MQQN Cafe down to just one out of five stars. Many brought up the issue of them sexually harassing Lisa though it is quite possible very few of them have eaten at the restaurant.

The owner of the MQQN Cafe did apologize, writing on the cafe’s Facebook page, “I have to apologize for the negative post. I apologize to Lisa and anyone involved. We all love and admire Lisa. I’m sorry for what happened. I have to apologize again.”

Presently, Lisa is preparing for a comeback announced by YG Entertainment last year. Prior to that, she was on tour as a member of Black Pink.