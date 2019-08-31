Lee Jong-Hyun withdraws from CNBLUE after controversy ‘sliding in the DMs’ of YouTuber Park Min-Jung

Lee Jong-Hyun, the guitarist of Code Name: Burning, Lovely, Untouchable, Emotional — better known as CNBlue (often stylized in all capital letters) — is no longer with the popular K-rock boy band. Reportedly, Jong-Hyun departed from the band after his controversial messages with YouTuber Park Min-Jung were revealed.

Inappropriate interaction while serving in the military

According to the initial reports surrounding the situation between Lee Jong-Hyun and Park Min-Jung, the former was currently serving in the military when he sent an inappropriate message to the latter on August 28, 2019.

In the message, Lee Jong-Hyun writes how he likes Park Min-Jung’s videos and that she continues to upload more. He then ends his message on how he thinks her “belly fat is so cute.”

Apparently, Park Min-Jung felt uncomfortable with the message and decided to post it up via Instagram Stories much to Long Jong-Hyun’s chagrin. Still, he understood he is at fault and will accept any criticism on the matter, as detailed by his agency, FNC Entertainment.

Lee Jong-Hyun withdraws from CNBlue for his actions

Ultimately, Lee Jong-Hyun’s actions in which he tried to “slide in the DMs” of YouTuber Park Min-Jung, as well as his past transgressions in which he watched sexual videos of a woman in a one-on-one chatroom resulted in him withdrawing from CNBlue. FNC Entertainment conveyed a message from Lee Jong-Hyun on him leaving.

Hello. This is Lee Jong Hyun. I once again apologize to the people I’ve hurt through my inappropriate words and actions and to all the people that I’ve greatly disappointed. Also although it’s late, I am informing you that I’m withdrawing from CNBlue. I feel sorry that I have caused harm for the members, and I have told the members as well that I am withdrawing. I am ashamed to have disappointed the fans who believed in me. Since all of us including me are currently doing our military service, it took a while to convey opinions and announce this. I feel sorry and grateful to our company who waited. I feel great regret over my wrongdoing and I am willing to accept criticism from many people. I’m sorry for evoking criticism over a shameful matter.

It is sad this is the way Lee Jong-Hyun leaves the Korean music industry. Despite his personal choices, he, along with the rest of CNBlue, did make some of the best music that was unique from general K-pop.

