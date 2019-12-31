Subscribe to our K-drama and K-pop newsletter!
Lee Hi is the next artist to leave YG Entertainment — Runner-Up from 2011 variety show K-Pop Star writes heartfelt letter to fans about her departure
31st December 2019 10:28 AM ET
2019 has proven to be one of the worst years for YG Entertainment. So far, they have lost many of their artists such as Im Ye-Jin, Seungri of Big Bang, CL formerly of 2NE1, and a lot of their trainees especially those on Treasure Box.
It is believed the reason for so many departures is YG Entertainment’s association with numerous scandals including Burning Sun.
At this moment, 2019 is on the verge of ending as the world celebrates New Year’s Eve. However, the year wasn’t done giving grief to YG Entertainment as another one of their artists has decided to depart from them.
Another artist leaves YG Entertainment
On Tuesday, December 31, Lee Ha-Yi — better known by her stage name Lee Hi — has decided not to renew her exclusive contract with YG Entertainment and has left the entertainment company and agency.
The news of her departure was initially made by YG Entertainment in which they released an announcement to the public.
Lee Hi’s departure ends a seven-year-long relationship with YG Entertainment. The entertainment company and agency picked her up right after she became the runner-up on the 2011 music competition variety show, K-Pop Star. While in YG Entertainment, Lee Hi was growing as a “representative next-generation female vocalist.”
Reportedly, Lee Hi and YG Entertainment parting ways were amicable. Both parties asked to support and cheer on the other in their future endeavors.
Lee Hi opens up to fans about leaving YG Entertainment
After it was made known that Lee Hi had left YG Entertainment, she took to her official Instagram account to talk about her side of what happened with a handwritten, heartfelt letter.
안녕하세요 여러분 이하이입니다. 2019년 마지막 날 조금은 낮설고 새로운 소식으로 인사드립니다. 저는 올해를 마지막으로 오랫동안 함께한 YG라는 둥지를 떠나려고 합니다. 돌아보면 함께한 시간이 긴만큼 제게 정말 많은 추억이 있네요. 16살의 저는 어쩌면 무모할만큼 커다란 꿈을 가지고 오디션에 나갔고 어릴적 동경하던 YG란 회사에 들어가 멋진 언니 오빠들의 도움으로 제 첫번째 싱글인 1.2.3.4와 First love 앨범을 완성해 발매했죠. 처음 녹음실에서 제 목소리를 들으며 스스로 신기했던 기억도. 떨리는 마음으로 발매한 앨범 모니터링을 하던 그해 10월도. 모든게 아직도 어제일처럼 남아있어요. 어린 제가 가수가되기까지 그때도 시간은 참 빠르구나 생각했지만 1집부터 최근 발매한 3집까지. 17살의 제가 24살이된 지금까지. 시간은 늘 빠르게 지나가는것 같아 한편으론 조금 아쉬운 마음도 또 한편으론 평생 잊지못할 소중한 추억으로 남아있습니다. 물론 늘 쉽지만은 않았지만 제게는 유난히 행운같은 일들이 많았던것 같아요. 특히 저를 위해 안보이는곳에서 늘 노력해주신 오랜 친구이자 가족같은 고마운 스텝분들과 함께 쌓아올린 멋진일들은 아마 제 평생 잊지 못할것같아요. 하루아침의 결정이 아닌 아주 오랜시간동안 수많은 고민 끝에 내린 결정인 만큼 저의 결정과 새로운 출발을 응원해주신 YG의 많은분들께 진심으로 감사드리며 앞으로 저도 더 좋은 음악으로 보답할수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 8년이라는 긴 시간동안 저의 성장을 함께해준 회사를 떠나기에 현재 조금 더 신중하게 앞으로 함께할 회사를 고민중이며 여러분께 빠른 시일내 좋은 소식으로 인사드리겠습니다. 새해에는 더 좋은 일만 가득하기를 바라며.🦋
In the letter, Lee Hi talks about her beginnings on K-Pop Star, signing on with YG Entertainment, the hard work and struggles she endured to achieve her success, and how thankful she is to fans for all their support.
However, there is one particular detail in Lee Hi’s letter that is important and that is she is looking for a new agency to work under. Given its success, P Nation may be the agency Lee Hi is looking for. However, her music sounds very similar to that of KARD, so she might want to consider DSP Media.
Ultimately, many fans of Korean music hope the best for Lee Hi in her future endeavors. Given the success of her music while in YG Entertainment, she shouldn’t have any problem finding a new agency anytime soon so she can get back to doing what she does best, perform new music.