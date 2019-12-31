Lee Hi is the next artist to leave YG Entertainment — Runner-Up from 2011 variety show K-Pop Star writes heartfelt letter to fans about her departure

2019 has proven to be one of the worst years for YG Entertainment. So far, they have lost many of their artists such as Im Ye-Jin, Seungri of Big Bang, CL formerly of 2NE1, and a lot of their trainees especially those on Treasure Box.

It is believed the reason for so many departures is YG Entertainment’s association with numerous scandals including Burning Sun.

At this moment, 2019 is on the verge of ending as the world celebrates New Year’s Eve. However, the year wasn’t done giving grief to YG Entertainment as another one of their artists has decided to depart from them.

Another artist leaves YG Entertainment

On Tuesday, December 31, Lee Ha-Yi — better known by her stage name Lee Hi — has decided not to renew her exclusive contract with YG Entertainment and has left the entertainment company and agency.

The news of her departure was initially made by YG Entertainment in which they released an announcement to the public.

Lee Hi’s departure ends a seven-year-long relationship with YG Entertainment. The entertainment company and agency picked her up right after she became the runner-up on the 2011 music competition variety show, K-Pop Star. While in YG Entertainment, Lee Hi was growing as a “representative next-generation female vocalist.”

Reportedly, Lee Hi and YG Entertainment parting ways were amicable. Both parties asked to support and cheer on the other in their future endeavors.

Lee Hi opens up to fans about leaving YG Entertainment

After it was made known that Lee Hi had left YG Entertainment, she took to her official Instagram account to talk about her side of what happened with a handwritten, heartfelt letter.

In the letter, Lee Hi talks about her beginnings on K-Pop Star, signing on with YG Entertainment, the hard work and struggles she endured to achieve her success, and how thankful she is to fans for all their support.

However, there is one particular detail in Lee Hi’s letter that is important and that is she is looking for a new agency to work under. Given its success, P Nation may be the agency Lee Hi is looking for. However, her music sounds very similar to that of KARD, so she might want to consider DSP Media.

Ultimately, many fans of Korean music hope the best for Lee Hi in her future endeavors. Given the success of her music while in YG Entertainment, she shouldn’t have any problem finding a new agency anytime soon so she can get back to doing what she does best, perform new music.