Kangin to leave Super Junior after 14 years, Label SJ confirms that K-Pop idol will remain artist with company

One of the most popular K-pop acts to ever exist in its history, one that helped pioneer Hallyu for current K-pop acts like Black Pink and BTS, is Super Junior. Also known as SJ or SuJu, the boy band has numerous hits to their name including Mr. Simple and Senorita.

To put it bluntly, Super Junior has survived the test of time. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that the boy band will be around forever. Sadly, one more member will be leaving Super Junior as Kangin recently announced his departure after 14 years. Fortunately, his agency Label SJ says he will remain an artist with them.

Farewell Kangin

The K-pop community learned about Kangin’s departure from Super Junior through an update on his official Instagram account after eight months of inactivity. In the caption, he explains what is going on.

For readers who do not understand Hangul, the following quote is the letter Kangin wrote translated into English.

“Hello. This is Kangin. It’s really been a long time since I’ve delivered news to you all. My heart is heavy as the news I have is not good news, but after a long debate, I am writing to you. As of this moment, I plan to let go of the name ‘Super Junior’, a name I had for a very long time. I’ve always felt nothing but feelings of apology toward my members. I’ve always felt that I needed to come to this decision as soon as possible, but due to the kind hearts of those who cheer me on unchangingly as well as my label’s staff despite my faults, I was not able to summon the courage, and I also felt that I was not in a situation where I could decide anything blindly on my own. However, due to my own problems, I had to watch my members suffer misfortunes that they should not have had to face, and I’ve come to the decision that I cannot delay it any longer. More than anything, I am full of apology toward E.L.F for the overflowing love that you always sent me for the past 14 years. This may be too late, but even as I let go of the name ‘Super Junior’ and begin walking on my own, I will always remember these feelings of gratitude and apology. I want to sincerely say thank you to my members and my label’s staff for respecting me until the end. I will cheer for the success of Super Junior forever. Thank you.”

As shown in the translation above, Kangin is leaving Super Junior to litigate damages from his past actions. This includes two accounts of police complaints of violence and two accounts of DUIs since 2009.

No longer with Super Junior, but still with Label SJ

Despite Kangin leaving Super Junior, he is not leaving Label SJ. A representative of the label provided details of Kangin’s employment status now and the future.

“We have decided to respect Kangin’s decision to leave the group voluntarily. This does not affect his exclusive contract with the company; however, nothing has been decided regarding his future promotions.”

Even though Kangin leaving Super Junior is sad, nobody can’t take away his legacy he helped build through the boy band. We look forward to whatever solo activities Kangin will do in the future. Until then, enjoy this flashback to the very first song Super Junior performed titled Twins (Knock Out),