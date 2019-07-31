Kang Daniel solo debut: former K-Pop idol of Wanna One breaks solo artist record for most albums sold in 24 hours at over 340,000 copies

Earlier this month, it was reported that Kang Daniel — the former K-pop idol of boy group Wanna One — had legally severed ties with his former agency LM Entertainment. As a result, he would be releasing his solo debut under his one-man agency, Konnect Entertainment.

Many K-pop fans, especially those who followed him back in his season two of Produce 101 days, have anticipated this moment with bated breath. And now they are showing how much love they have for Kang Daniel simply in the form of sales. After one day, Daniel broke the record for most albums sold in 24 hours for a soloist at over 340,000 copies.

Over 340,000 copies in 24 hours

The number of copies sold was made official as of 7 a.m. KST on July 30, 2019. Kang Daniel’s solo debut album titled Color On Me sold a staggering 342,218 copies within the first 24 hours. This also means it hit number one on Hanteo’s daily album chart breaking the one-day record for solo artists.

The one-day total also put Kang Daniel at number two on the list of top-selling solo artists (both male and female) in one week. Given he has six more days, he could easily break this record by the end of his album’s first week too.

Unfortunately, the 342,218 albums sold in one day did not live up to the pre-orders for Color On Me. Previously, Kang Daniel made K-pop news as his solo debut hit a staggering over 450,000 pre-orders. Maybe the remaining pre-orders that need to be bought will help towards Daniel hitting number one for the aforementioned of top-selling solo artist in one week.

What Are You Up To?

For those who’ve followed Kang Daniel over the course of his career, it is understandable why so many are looking forward to his solo debut album. As for those who’ve never listened to his music as part of Wanna One or any of his other songs, check out the song What Are You Up To?, the featured title track off Color On Me.

The smooth R&B title track is accompanied by a catchy bass backdrop enhanced by smooth lyrics. As for the video itself, it shows off a simple representation of Kang Daniel’s sweet voice along with his dance moves.

Kang Daniel’s solo debut, Color On Me is available on YesAsia for international fans who may want to own a hardcopy (offline) version of the album. Take note that two versions of the album are available. One with just the album by itself and one with a bonus poster.