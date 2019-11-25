K-pop star Goo Hara’s cause of death ‘not foul play’ as note found at scene

Goo Hara, the South Korean singer and actress, was found dead in her home in Seoul on Sunday. She was best known for being a member of K-Pop girl band Kara, but has also done solo work and appeared on television.

Police have not disclosed the cause of death, but have announced that a handwritten note was found on her living room table. Police described the note as being “pessimistic” about life, but have also stated that investigations are continuing.

Goo Hara had posted the following “goodnight” message Saturday night to her 1.5 million followers on Instagram, fans have since responded with messages of sympathy for her.

View this post on Instagram 잘자 A post shared by 구하라 (@koohara__) on Nov 22, 2019 at 10:04am PST

The star posted a similar goodnight message on Instagram last May just before attempting suicide. However, after a period in the hospital, she appeared to have bounced back from that incident and launched a solo tour from November 14 to 19.

It is just over a month since Goo Hara’s friend Sulli committed suicide. Goo had described their relationship as being like sisters. It is suspected that Sulli had been battling depression triggered by online bullying. Goo Hara herself, has campaigned against online bullying, recently pleading with fans to leave more positive messages on social media.

There has been a succession of suicides among K-Pop stars, with many complaining of experiencing depression and immense pressure in an industry that is driven by fandoms, where a certain pattern of behavior is expected.

Goo Hara was a member of the Kara K-Pop band from 2008 until 2016 when they disbanded, she made her solo debut in 2015 with the release of album Alohara (Can you feel it?). She also accumulated a number of roles in TV and film.

Subscribe to our K-drama and K-pop newsletter!

A public funeral service is planned for today at Seoul Gangnam St. Mary’s hospital.