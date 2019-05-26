K-pop star Goo Hara ‘rescued from alleged suicide attempt’

Goo Hara — better known simply by her stage name, Hara — is said to have been rescued from an alleged suicide attempt in her home. According to reports, she is alive and being cared for in a hospital.

The reported incident came a few hours after Goo Hara posted a string of messages on her official Instagram account which had raised concerns about her wellbeing.

Using Instagram Stories, she posted a number of quotes including the one below by Kim Tokki:

“Acting as if I am not tired when I am. Acting as if I am not in pain when I am. After living years with suppression, I may look fine on the outside, but I feel I am starting to break into pieces on the inside.”

She posted more on her Instagram Stories before a simple feed update with just one word, “Goodbye.”

The social media activity left fans concerned about her health and safety. Her posts also reportedly got the attention of her manager, who is said to have rushed to her help at her home and called emergency services after finding her unconscious.

According to a report from the Gangnam Police Department, police were dispatched to Goo Hara’s home in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul at around 12:40 a.m. KST on Sunday, May 26.

Smoke was reportedly found in the house. Hara was taken to hospital where she was said to be in a stable condition.

Hara has recently been embroiled in a legal battle with her ex-boyfriend over allegations of domestic abuse.

Do you or someone you know need help? Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline confidentially on 1-800-273-TALK (8255).