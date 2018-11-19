For fans who love both K-pop and video games, this month seems to be their month. Both are collaborating more so than any other time. As a matter of fact, the first digital girl group K/DA — featuring the voice talents of Miyeon and Soyeon of G(I)-dle — just made their debut with POP/STARS much to the delight of fans.

Now there is another new K-pop girl group that also takes stock in video games. They are known as Aqua (often stylized in all capital letters) and not only will they be performing as K-pop idols, they’ll also partake in eSports.

Aqua officially made their debut on Saturday, November 17, 2018 with their title track song titled Log In. It was produced by ZigZagNote, the producing team known for working with BTS, Twice, and Apink.

K-pop idols from other groups and trainees, all who love gaming

It should be heavily stressed that Aqua is not just any girl group but a girl group project. This means they were made to either create or innovate a concept. As mentioned earlier, the concept they have is gaming.

There are currently six members coming either from other K-pop girl groups or as trainees in other companies.

LimeSoda (the duo consisting of Na Seungji and Kim Hyerim), Bake Hyeonju and Yu Sua of upcoming girl group OAHSIS, Yoon Haesol of Produce 48, and Kim Sihyun of MIXNINE.se in eSports.

It is unknown if they’ll only partake in the popular eSports games like League of Legends, Overwatch, and the like, or if they’ll partake in other popular games especially those they personally play themselves.

Whatever they decide to do gaming-wise, both it and Aqua’s musical direction will be promoted under Actoz Soft, a subsidiary of Actoz Stars.

Aqua just made their debut ergo they’ll be moving into the post-debut part of their promotions. This may include musical competition shows, guesting on variety shows, television programming, or radio programming.

There might also be the possibility that Aqua might become the first K-pop girl group to utilize Twitch and Mixer, two of the biggest live streaming sites for gaming.