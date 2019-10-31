Jessi: P NATION artist to release comeback song Drip featuring Jay Park

Jessica Hyun-Ju Ho — better known by her mononym in the Korean music industry, Jessi — will release a quick comeback since her debut under P Nation with (often stylized in all capital letters) Who Dat B.

The singer will feature Jay Park with her next single titled Drip.

Coming Back with Drip

The news of Jessi’s quick comeback was made known on Monday. A source from P Nation provided a statement in which they said, “Jessi will release her new digital single Drip featuring Jay Park on November 1st at 6 p.m. [KST].”

According to the source, Drip is a song that captures one’s own style and vibe. It will also express Jessi’s unique self-confidence and style; something fans saw established in her last song Who Dat B.

Jessi has worked with Jay Park before. This collaboration could be just as amazing as the last time they paired up.

To help build hype for the release, Jessi and P Nation have released teaser images showcasing Jessi and Jay Park, side-by-side on set. Both stars are looking good, sexy even, next to each other.

Pushing her brand, pushing P Nation

Jessi releasing Drip featuring Jay Park is a very pivotal move, not just for her career, but also for P Nation. For Jessi, it further helps establish her brand as she is following up after the success of her last song. Who Dat B, at this moment, has earned over ten million views if we combine the official music video, dance practice, live performance, and behind-the-scenes videos.

As for P Nation, Jessi’s quick comeback shows that the new entertainment agency founded by Psy is not playing any games. They are here to stay, and they plan to push their artists like never before.

Right now, Jessi and P Nation are amid pre-release promotions for Drip featuring Jay Park. The digital single and accompanying music video will release on Friday, November 1.