Jessi becomes second artist of P NATION to release music, keeping it real with Who Dat B

Jessica Hyun-Ju Ho — better known by her mononym Jessi — has been a staple musician in Korean music since 2003 but it wasn’t until she returned from her hiatus that she started gaining popular recognition.

Signed under YMC Entertainment at the time, Jessi made a name for herself as one-third of the trio Lucky J, as well as her participation in numerous variety, shows including the first season of Unpretty Rapstar and the first season of Sister’s Slam Dunk.

Jessi hopes to take her career to a new level being the first artist to sign on with Psy’s management label, P Nation. She just recently made her comeback under the new label with her new song, Who’s Dat B.

They love to hate me cuz I keep it real!

Who Dat B was released last Monday, September 23, 2019. The hard-hitting song features both Jessi’s singing abilities and strong rap skills. Listeners get the feeling that Jessi is singing about how she stays true to herself despite the critics who may think otherwise. As a matter of fact, she goes a bit harder (compared to other songs in Korean music) by dropping an F-bomb on her critics too.

As for the production Who Dat B got, the dynamic duo team of Brian Lee and Jessie Lauren Foutz took care of the song. Those two are known for working with DJ Snake, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Post Malone, and Fifth Harmony.

At this moment, Who Dat B has almost 2.5 million views on Jessi’s official YouTube. About 325,000 of those viewers love the music video and even commented on the high-quality direction compared to her older work. Even compared to her music under YMC Entertainment such as Gucci, Who Dat B seems better as it takes Jessi out of the studio box stage or single scene cut.

Right now, Jessi is partaking in post-release promotions for Who Dat B. For anyone interested in owning the song, it is available for purchase on all music streaming platforms especially Apple Music (iTunes) and Spotify.