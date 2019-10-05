J-Hope and Becky G’s Chicken Noodle Soup might go viral with its global dance challenge to do the new ‘Chicken Dance’

Last week, J-Hope of BTS — also known as Bangtan Boys, Bangtan Sonyeondan, Bulletproof Boy Scouts, and Beyond the Scene — surprised music fans around the world, especially those who love K-pop, with a new song with Becky G, called Chicken Noodle Soup. Overall, the song is a bop, proving its popularity through replays and downloads.

Even though Chicken Noodle Soup is technically a success, J-Hope hopes the song will go viral through its unique dance. He, along with the rest of BTS, is issuing dance challenges to the entire world to do the dance, a hip-hop version of the Chicken Dance.

Do the Chicken Noodle Soup dance

The Chicken Noodle Soup Challenge (shortened to the CNS Challenge) was made official just minutes after the song released. However, it is just starting to build traction as more than the A.R.M.Y. (the devoted fan club for BTS) is doing it.

Just wait and see. Somebody is going to edit all these CNS Challenges with the actual Chicken Dance song. Then it will really go viral, right? On a serious note, the challenge is definitely helping Chicken Noodle Soup go viral.

Everybody loves Chicken Noodle Soup

It has been one week since Chicken Noodle Soup was released, and, believe it or not, it is quite popular. As mentioned earlier, the song is a bop, but it is also all kinds of ridiculous. Still, people can’t deny its appeal.

As of the publication of this article, Chicken Noodle Soup has almost 60 million views on YouTube. Over 5.2 million of those viewers love the video. On the music charts, it has reached No. 80 on the Ireland Chart, No. 13 on the New Zealand Hot chart, No. 19 on the Scotland Chart, and No. 82 on the UK Singles Chart.

Presently, J-Hope and Becky G continue to promote Chicken Noodle Soup through BTS. J-Hope and the other members of the boy band will eventually embark on the rest of their tour.