IZ*ONE K-Pop comeback 2019: K-Pop girl group’s second mini-album HEART*IZ pre-orders surpass 200,000 copies

29th March 2019 11:11 AM ET

Iz One (often stylized as IZ*ONE) has announced the followup to their successful debut album COLOR*IZ with their second EP titled HEART*IZ. Their popularity is so high, Iz One has already surpassed 200,000 pre-orders for it.

Breaking records with their pre-orders

The hype for Iz One’s upcoming K-pop comeback HEART*IZ, featuring title track song Violeta, has grown exponentially through pre-release promotions.

So far, Iz One has released promotional images which includes a group image of them looking “flowery.” Second, they released a teaser for their Violeta music video.

The hype from the promotions alone was enough for Iz One to surpass over 200,000 copies in pre-orders for HEART*IZ. This is a new record set by the band.

Iz One’s debut album COLOR*IZ surpassed 190,326 copies. At the time, it was the largest number of pre-orders ever for a K-pop girl group.

Yes or Yes by Twice sits at 150,597 copies while Black Pink’s Square Up sits at 149,987 copies.

Popular even before their debut

Iz One’s popularity was somewhat pre-determined even before their debut. First off, the girl group formed in the wake of both seasons of Produce 101, the music competition variety shows responsible for forming I.O.I. and Wanna One.

Second, this “Produce” show is the first to feature members of AKB48, a popular Japanese girl group consisting of idols who often become huge stars in whatever endeavors they pursue after “graduating.”

Finally, Iz One’s debut song, La Vie En Rose, was written by Cube Entertainment. There is a bit of controversy surrounding the song however as it was originally written for CLC, a girl group under Cube Entertainment struggling to find their footing in the industry.

Many fans believe La Vie En Rose would have established CLC. Instead, it was given to a girl group who, by all accounts, will not exist one year after their debut.

Iz One is in the midst of pre-release promotions for HEART*IZ. We will report as much as we can once new information on their upcoming comeback becomes available.