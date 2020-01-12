IZ*ONE: CJ ENM clarifies Produce 48’s K-Pop girl group’s status after X1 disbandment

Earlier this month, it was made known that X1 — the K-pop boy group formed from the winners of Mnet survival music variety show Produce X 101 — would disband.

The reason is the backlash from the K-pop community after it was revealed Mnet’s survival music variety shows were vote rigged. This means the producers behind the scenes of the show already knew who they wanted to win and made sure that their preferred choices made it to the end.

With so much turmoil surrounding Mnet, it is not a surprise the respective agencies of each member of X1 would choose to disband the boy group.

However, the same can not be said for IZ*ONE. Right now, the K-pop girl group formed from the winners of Produce 48 is still active. In the shadow of X1’s disbandment and the Mnet vote-rigging scandal, CJ ENM stepped forward to clarify the status of IZ*ONE.

IZ*ONE is a-okay

After X1 was disbanded, a representative of CJ ENM spoke to the Korean news outlet, Sports Today. Reportedly, the representative said there is a more positive outlook for IZ*ONE compared to X1.

“In regards to IZ*ONE, our company and each of the agencies are all thinking positively about a resumption of their activities.”

In a later report by the Korean news outlet SpoTVNews, it was said that the agencies representing respective members of IZ*ONE have agreed to resume activities this month. It should be noted that the report has yet to be confirmed by CJ ENM, IZ*ONE, or any of the Korean entertainment agencies representing any of the members of IZ*ONE.

It is good to see that IZ*ONE will be getting a “second chance” after the vote-rigging scandal. To be fair, IZ*ONE nor any of the girls are responsible. All they wanted to do is to be their best to work in the K-pop industry.

This can easily be seen in the hard work IZ*ONE gave for their latest song Violeta, the featured song off their second extended play (EP) or mini-album, HEART*IZ.

Let’s hope that K-pop fans will be getting BLOOM*IZ very soon, the first studio album by IZ*ONE which was postponed because of the vote-rigging scandal. Until then, fans who want to show their support for IZ*ONE can get their albums and songs on most digital streaming music sites like iTunes and Spotify.

For international fans who want to own physical copies of albums by IZ*ONE or official gear, they are available for purchase on YesAsia.