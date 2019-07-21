ITZY K-Pop comeback: JYP Entertainment girl group to return less than five months after debut with IT’Z ICY

In February, JYP Entertainment debuted their newest K-pop girl group, Itzy (often stylized in all capital letters). It was a good move by the Korean entertainment company as they haven’t made a new girl group since Twice back in 2015.

Not only that, two of their other girl groups, Wonder Girls and Miss A, disbanded.

Itzy made a splash with their debut as many people loved their title track song and music video, DALLA DALLA. As a result, many hoped they would make a quick comeback to continue their newfound momentum.

Thankfully, fans don’t have to wait too long as Itzy will be making their K-pop comeback just five months after their debut. They will be releasing their first mini-album or extended play (EP) titled It’z Icy (sometimes stylized in all capital letters too).

IT’Z ICY is coming soon to K-pop fans!

News of Itzy’s K-pop comeback was first made known early this month, followed by numerous pre-release promotions leading up to release.

So far, Itzy released their teaser images about two weeks ago followed by a tracklist a week ago. According to the tracklist, there will be five songs on It’z Icy. They are Icy, Cherry, IT’z SUMMER, Want It?, and a remix version of DALLA DALLA.

Right now, the pre-release promotions consist of visual film promotions of each member. So far as of the publication of this article, only Yeji, Lia, and Ryujin had their visual films released. The other two, Chaeryeong and Yuna, will release later on.

None of the videos give away any music clips and if it does, we don’t know which song it is supposed to be. However, it does show off the unique style of each Itzy member for this upcoming EP release.

Itzy’s upcoming comeback It’z Icy will release on Monday, July 29, which is a week away. For international K-pop fans who want to own a physical copy of the album, they are available for pre-order on YesAsia right now.

It’z Icy will have two versions. An “IT’Z” version and an “ICY” version. There are also options to buy any of the albums with a special limited gift or posters.