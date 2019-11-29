HyunA diagnosed with depression, panic disorder, and vasovagal syncope: P Nation singer of Flower Shower opens up about health on Instagram

Earlier this month, Hyuna — popular soloist and former K-pop idol member of 4minute and Wonder Girls — made her long-awaited, highly-anticipated debut under P Nation with Flower Shower. It was a unique direction for Hyuna, as it featured a more cute side of her personality while still showing tidbits of her sexiness — one of the hallmarks often pushed throughout her solo career.

Ultimately, Hyuna’s P Nation debut was a success. With over ten million views for her music video alone, it shows she is still just as popular as when she was signed under a “bigger agency.” On top of that, she is now free to be open with her relationship with Dawn.

Though Hyuna is doing better than before, she still has her own struggles in life. She was recently diagnosed with depression, panic disorder, and vasovagal syncope. Hyuna made it known to her fans via Instagram.

Hyuna’s candid reveal about health

As mentioned earlier, Hyuna made it known about her health condition through her official Instagram. The post made on November 28 featured a gradient shade of blue, with a long, personal message to fans in the caption. The message is written in Hangul but has since been translated to English for most fans.

Thankfully, Hyuna is getting treatment for her depression and panic disorder once every two weeks, as mentioned in her message. As for her vasovagal syncope, it seems she was recently diagnosed with that disorder/disease. We can only hope she is also getting treatment for it too.

“Now, I naturally get treatment once every two weeks, and I try not to think badly about it because I have many people around me. But then I first experienced my vision getting foggy and I collapsed. Several times I thought his must be a symptom of my panic disorder too and ignored it. However, a doctor advised me to go to a university hospital so I had some tests done on my brainwaves, and I found out that I have something called vasovagal syncope.”

Fans support Hyuna after the tragedies with Sulli and Hara

It was very brave for Hyuna to open up about her disorders, especially since she is believed to be strong, independent, and comfortable in her own skin, as shown in her music.

Thankfully, many fans are showing their love and support for Hyuna during her trying time of need. This is very good, as mental issues/illnesses, such as depression, are believed to play a major role in the tragedies of Sulli and Hara’s deaths, which many believe were suicides.

Right now, Hyuna seems to be doing well, despite her condition. She is currently in the midst of post-release promotions for her P Nation debut, Flower Shower.

For fans who want to show Hyuna support by purchasing her new music, digital copies of the song are available on Spotify and iTunes/Apple Music.