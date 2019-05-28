Hyolyn bullying controversy: K-Pop star formerly of SISTAR and alleged victim reach a settlement

Earlier this week, numerous Korean news outlets reported that Hyolyn (or Hyorin), a K-pop idol formerly of the popular Starship Entertainment girl group Sistar (often stylized in all capital letters), was caught up in a bullying controversy.

The situation resulted in a back-and-forth between the two parties with lawyers involved. However, it has now reportedly been rectified with both Hyolyn and the party representing the alleged bullying victim having reached a settlement.

Peaceful resolution achieved

On May 28, 2019, Korean news outlet News1 reported that Hyolyn and her party representing her came to a peaceful resolution with her alleged victim and the party representing her.

The settlement comes just three days after an anonymous online community board user posted accusations towards Hyolyn claiming she had carried out acts of bullying during her middle school days.

Shortly after, Hyolyn’s agency, Bridge, released an initial statement saying they were looking into the accusations and were planning to meet with the alleged victim. Soon after, they released a second statement that they would soon take legal action as the allegations were said to be one-sided and damaging to Hyolyn reputation.

Fans react to the controversy and settlement

The news of the settlement comes after the legal moves by Hyolyn prompted backlash from fans. Hyolyn will soon begin her 2019 HYOLYN 1st World Tour in Berlin, Germany on May 29, 2019, which then continues throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, and ends with a concert in Tokyo, Japan on June 30, 2019.