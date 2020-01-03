Heechul of Super Junior and Momo of TWICE relationship — Label SJ and JYP Entertainment confirm the popular K-Pop idols are dating

In the Korean entertainment industry, especially among Hallyu stars, the turn of the new year seems always to be the time when they announce new relationships.

Sometimes the relationships seem genuine to fans, while at other times, fans think it is a “business tactic.” Either way, such relationship news garners plenty of chatter among fans and media, especially in K-pop.

With that in mind, the first Hallyu couple of 2020 revealed was Heechul of Super Junior (also known as SUJU) and Momo of Twice (often stylized in all capital letters).

From friends to lovers

The confirmation of Kim Hee-Chul (better known by his stage mononym Heechul) and Momo Hirai (better known by her stage mononym Momo) was released to the public on Wednesday, January 2, at midnight KST.

The Korean news outlet Market News takes credit for finding out about the two K-pop idols’ relationship after a thorough investigation.

Eventually, Heechul’s label, Label SJ, and Momo’s label, JYP Entertainment, both confirmed the relationship via Korean news outlet EDaily. They both claim that after having a Senior-Junior relationship, they recently began dating.

K-pop fans respond to the confirmation

News of Heechul and Momo dating is nothing new. Back in August, it was reported Heechul and Momo were dating. At that time, there was no valid confirmation, and both of the K-pop idols’ agencies denied the relationship.

Still, K-pop fans — especially those who are E.L.F. (official fan club of Super Junior) and Once (official fan club for Twice) — made their thoughts known.

The majority of fans’ criticism pointed at the age gap. Presently, Heechul is 36-years-old while Momo is 23-years-old. That is more than a decade difference in age. Nevertheless, they seem happy, and that is all that matters.

Congratulations to both Heechul and Momo in their now-confirmed relationship. Right now, they may be quite busy as both are in post-release promotions. For Heechul, he is at the tail-end of post-release promoting Super Junior’s ninth studio album, Time Slip.

As for Momo, she is busy with post-release promotions for their third studio album, &TWICE. The album also happens to be their second Japanese language studio album too.