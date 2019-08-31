Handong of DREAMCATCHER will not participate in 2nd Europe Tour, K-Pop fans speculate she will be on Idol Producer

Ever since re-debut from Minx two years ago, Dreamcatcher (often stylized in all capital letters) has been making an impact. Three years later, they are now one of the most popular K-pop acts in the world.

To understand just how popular Dreamcatcher is on an international scale, one just needs to look at the number of tours they’ve done in the last couple of years. Dreamcatcher did their first European tour known as the Fly High World Tour. Later that year, they did a Latin American tour known as Welcome to the Dream World in Latin America. Finally, earlier this year, they did their first Asian tour titled Invitation from Nightmare City.

Now later this year, Dreamcatcher will go on with their second European tour. Unfortunately, they will be one member short as Handong will not be able to attend. K-pop fans however the real reason why she is absent is to participate in a variety show called Idol Producers.

Dreamcatcher Company announces Handong’s absence

The news of Handong not participating in the European tour was made known via Twitter, yesterday on August 30, 2019. Apparently, the reason they provided is that Handong’s schedule is conflicting with the tour.

We regret to inform you that due to schedule conflicts, Handong will not be able to partake in #DREAMCATCHER CONCERT : Invitation from Nightmare City in Europe. We ask for your understanding and thank you for your continued support. #드림캐쳐 #DREAMCATCHERinEU pic.twitter.com/3Fbgrg8TDx — MyMusicTaste (@_mymusictaste) August 30, 2019

K-pop fans have taken the “conflicting schedule” part of the announcement literally and realized that upcoming season of Idol Producer is coming up. It is believed that Handong will be a participant in the show as a means for K-pop fans to “learn more about her.”

This tactic was used by Dreamcatcher Company before back with they were HappyFace Entertainment. The former Minx members of Dreamcatcher participated in the variety show MIXNINE for the same reasons.

Until Handong officially appears on Idol Producer, it is mere speculation. Until she is announced as a contestant, or possibly some other role, we will just have to wait and see.

As for Dreamcatcher, their second European tour will start in October and end in November as of now. They will have stops in London, Milan, Berlin, Warsaw, Paris, Amsterdam, and Helsinki.

For K-pop fans interested in Dreamcatcher, their latest hit is known as Piri. The music video is attached above. For those wanting to own physical copies of their music, it is available for purchase at YesAsia.