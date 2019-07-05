GFRIEND drops sick song Fever in their second 2019 K-Pop comeback Fever Season

Earlier this year, GFriend (often stylized with all capital letters) made their first comeback for 2019 with their second full-length studio album, Time for Us, featuring the song Sunrise.

By all accounts, Time for Us was a financial success as it sold almost 100,000 album copies, both digital and physical, in South Korea. This news would mean that GFriend could take it easy for the rest of the year, but instead, they are bringing more content to the K-pop community, especially their fans known as Buddies.

Just recently, GFriend made their second K-pop comeback of 2019 with the mini-album Fever Season. It features a sick song (literally) guaranteed to get fans singing and dancing titled Fever.

Sick for GFriend and loving it

GFriend made their second K-pop comeback for this year on July 1, 2019, with Fever Season. It is the eighth mini-album they’ve released and consists of eight tracks. Six of the tracks are brand new songs including their title track song Fever. You can watch the music video for that below.

Fever Season also includes an instrumental version for Fever which can be used for karaoke. Finally, they have a Korean version of their song Flower which was originally released in Japanese.

Physical copies of the album come in three versions, Ya, Dae, and Yeol. The versions are based on the pre-release image sets GFriend made prior to their album dropping.

This means the packaging and photo books will differ among the three. What is guaranteed in any version of the physical copy of the album, however, are two random photo cards, a random clear-frame photo card, and two stickers. Some of the first run physical copies might have a bonus Polaroid. Take note inclusion for said Polaroid is randomized.

Continuing the epic anime song direction

Fever just released but it is evident that GFriend is continuing the “epic anime song direction.” Many K-pop fans may not notice it especially if they do not watch anime (Japanese animation), but ever since their title track song Time for the Moon Night, their songs have this overall direction as if they’d be perfect for an opening song for an anime. Either that or their songs would be heard in a fantasy video game.

Maybe that is why GFriend has been steadily growing more in popularity in Japan while in turn, losing some footing in South Korea. Anyone who follows GFriend can see that they’ve been selling less in Korea with each comeback.

On the other hand, GFriend has been becoming more popular in Japan, especially with the release of their compilation album back on May 23, 2018.

Just so nobody is confused, GFriend is still doing well in South Korea. The thing is their more recent songs don’t have the same “K-pop girl group feel” that could easily be seen and heard in their rookie content. This is definitely true when comparing any of their current music to the song that made them a viral success, Me Gustas Tu.

International fans, especially those living in the Americas, who want to own a physical copy of GFriend’s latest album Fever Season, they can find it on YesAsia. Once again, there are three versions of the album. Buyers have the choice to buy any single version or all three in a package sale if they wish to do so.