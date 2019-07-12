EXO-SC upcoming debut: Chanyeol and Sehun team up, will release triple title tracks from first mini-album What a Life

It seems as if popular K-pop boy band EXO is taking a page from their fellow labelmate boy band NCT as they seem to be headed in a direction that concentrates more on sub-units. It started with EXO-CBX back in 2016. Now three years later, the newest sub-unit is formed, EXO-SC.

Also known as SeChan or SC, the new EXO sub-group consists of members Chanyeol and Sehun. To stand out from other K-pop acts, EXO-SC will make an impact with their debut album What a Life by featuring triple title tracks.

What a Life and triple title tracks!

Only a minimal amount of information was released pertaining to EXO-SC and their upcoming debut. As mentioned earlier, the sub-unit consists of Sehun and Chanyeol, in which the first letters of both of their names correlate to their sub-unit name.

EXO-SC’s debut will be an extended play (EP) or mini-album titled What a Life. It contains six tracks with three of them being featured as “triple title tracks.”

The first song is What a Life, the second is Faintly and the third is You Can Call Me. What a Lie was produced by Gaeko of Dynamic Duo and Divine Channel.

SM Entertainment also released a couple of promotional photos. In both, Sehun and Chanyeol are photographed against a city backdrop.

EXO-SC’s debut album What a Life will be available later this month on Monday, July 22, 2019.

For K-pop fans, especially those who identify as EXO-L (fan club for EXO), the upcoming album is available for pre-order at YesAsia, Amazon, and SM Entertainment’s official online store.