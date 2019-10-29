EXO comeback in November, SM Entertainment confirms K-Pop album next month

Earlier this week, rumors started to circulate that EXO (엑소) would be making their K-pop comeback sometime next month. It came as a surprise to some fans, especially those who are EXO-L (EXO’s fan club), as the members of the current lineup were either busy greeting fans worldwide with their solo concert series, EXO PLANET #5 — EXplOration, and other acting or musical endeavors.

Now K-pop fans no longer have to wonder if the rumors are true or not. SM Entertainment has come forward and made known that EXO is preparing for a comeback next month. It will be the K-pop boy band’s sixth studio album since their debut earlier this decade.

SM Entertainment confirms EXO rumors

On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in Korea, an exclusive report claimed that EXO would be gearing up for their K-pop return with their sixth full-length studio album. It also claimed that the comeback was “confirmed” near the end of November and that two members, Xiumin and D.O., will not be able to attend. This makes sense as both of them are currently serving their mandatory military service terms.

Eventually, SM Entertainment would officially confirm that EXO was indeed working on their K-pop comeback with their sixth studio album. A representative of the entertainment and talent agency provided an official statement to media outlets later that day.

It’s true that EXO are preparing for their new full album. We will announce a specific release schedule soon.

One year since their last comeback

EXO’s upcoming sixth studio album marks one year since their last comeback, Don’t Mess with My Tempo, if we do not include their repackaged edition of the album, Love Shot.

Since their fifth studio album and its repackage, certain EXO members have gone onward with their own career endeavors. This includes Chanyeol and Sehun teaming up to create the next EXO sub-unit, EXO-SC. Baekhyun and Kai joined numerous other K-pop idol members of other SM Entertainment boy bands to form the “Avengers of K-pop,” SuperM.

Subscribe to our K-drama and K-pop newsletter!

We are less than one month away until EXO drops their latest album. At this point, we know very little about the album. We will update fans as soon as information is made available. Until then, K-pop fans can show their support by listening to music, watching their shows. Their official merchandise is available for purchase at YesAsia.