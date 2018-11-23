EXID welcomes Solji back to the K-Pop girl group by singing ‘I Love You’

Exceed in Dreaming — better known by the K-pop community simply as EXID — just made their comeback recently with the song I Love You. Besides the song being very popular, this comeback also marks the return of their leader Solji who’s been on hiatus from the group since 2016.

The popular K-pop girl group formed under Banana Culture made their comeback with their third single album featuring the song I Love You on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 KST. The song utilizes funky retro-pop, the style EXID is well-known for using ever since they made it big with Up & Down.

Thankfully, I Love You is also unique from EXID’s previous comebacks as they were losing popularity after Up & Down for their songs being “carbon copies” of each other. That has been remedied ever since EXID member LE started writing songs for the group. Once again, she lends her hand in writing I Love You while Shinsadong Tiger produced.

At this moment, EXID is doing very well with I Love You. The song has already reached number one on numerous K-pop charts on iTunes internationally. Countries include Guatemala, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam, Finland, Poland, and Argentina. Additionally, the song reached number one on iTunes singles charts in six of the aforementioned countries too.

The music video for I Love You is doing well too. As of the publication of this article, it has been viewed over four million times. That is a very good number of views in just a couple of days especially for any K-pop act formed under a smaller entertainment agency.

Welcome back Solji!

By now, EXID has found their footing in the industry and their comebacks are met with a lot of anticipation and high praise. However, I Love You is extra special for K-pop fans, especially those who identify as a part of EXID’s official fan club LEGGO. After about a year away from being a part of EXID, Solji has made her return to the girl group.

For those who are unfamiliar with the situation, Heo Sol-ji — was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism on December 21, 2016. As a caution for her health, she went on hiatus from all K-pop idol activities pertaining to EXID.

Solji had to miss out on post-release promotions for Full Moon. After that, EXID had to perform as a four-member girl group on their past comebacks which included mini-albums Eclipse and Full Moon and single album Lady.

After orbital decompression surgery followed by stabilizing her hyperthyroidism earlier this year, Solji was able to return to being a K-pop idol with EXID.

EXID will now move into the post-release promotions phase of I Love You. They will start with music program promotions with their first comeback stage being on Music Bank on the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) on Friday, November 23, 2018 KST.