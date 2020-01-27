EVERGLOW makes K-Pop comeback with mini-album Reminiscence and announce Everlasting Tour for March 2020

Subscribe to our K-drama and K-pop newsletter!

Everglow (에버글로우, often stylized in all capital letters) is coming up on their one-year anniversary since their debut.

Within that time, the six-member girl group consisting of E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha, and Yiren remained consistently busy with their debut single, Bon Bon Chocolat, and their comeback with the single, Adios.

In short, Everglow did a great job getting their name out in the K-pop community in their rookie year.

Now that 2020 is here, and their anniversary is about to come up, Everglow seems to be planning on expanding the reach of their popularity.

In February, they plan to release their next mini-album, Reminiscence, followed by their first international tour one month later.

Everglow to make their first comeback for 2020

The news of Everglow releasing their first extended play or mini-album was made known last Monday. At the time, the girl group announced they would be making their return next month with Reminiscence.

Everglow also released a special video that showcased their new logo. The design and color scheme also helped fans discern what the girl group’s comeback theme would be.

Since announcing their comeback, Everglow has been releasing numerous pre-release promotions leading up to the album’s debut. The following day, Everglow released a schedule of when said pre-release promotions would be available.

On January 22 and 24, concept photos were revealed. On January 25, the tracklist was revealed showing the comeback will have four songs, including the featured title track, DUN DUN.

On January 25, there will be a teaser of the music video. Finally, on January 31, there will be a medley video.

Everglow will partake on their first tour

If all the promotions for their upcoming mini-album are not enough to get K-pop fans hyped up, the news of Everglow partaking on their first tour might. On Friday, January 24, Yuehua Entertainment released a special announcement to the K-pop community.

“Everglow will be kicking off their 2020 world tour Everglow: Everlasting Tour in March.”

Right now, only the first leg in the United States of America has been revealed. Everglow will perform at five different shows over the course of two weeks.

March 6, in Dallas, TX — South Side Music Hall

March 8, in Atlanta, GA — Center Stage

March 11, in Chicago, IL — Vic Theater

March 13, in Jersey City, NJ — White Eagle Hall

March 15, in Los Angeles, CA — Fonda Theater.

Once the first leg of the Everglow: Everlasting Tour is complete, the girl group and their agency will announce the venue dates and locations of the other legs of the tour.

Right now, Everglow is busy preparing for their comeback with the release of their first mini-album with pre-release promotions.

The album Reminiscence and title track song, DUN DUN, will be available digitally in the Apple Store, Spotify, and other music streaming sites when it releases on Monday, February 3.

For international fans who want to own a physical copy of Reminiscence, pre-orders for the album can be made on YesAsia. Fans can either purchase the album by itself or with two posters.