EVERGLOW makes comeback with Adios, K-Pop girl group accused of plagiarizing song by Romanian band TROOPER

Back in March, Yuehua Entertainment debuted their newest K-pop act, a girl group known as Everglow (often stylized in all capital letters). Featuring six members — E: U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha, and Yiren — Everglow made waves with their first single album, Arrival of Everglow, featuring the song Bon Bon Chocolat.

Now, five months after their debut, Everglow is back with their second single album, Hush, featuring the song Adios. Everglow is already being accused of plagiarism.

Everglow sings Adios!

Everglow released their second album, Adios, on Monday, August 19. It featured three songs: Hush, Adios, and You Don’t Know Me. The second song, Hush, became the album’s title track and promotions to push it began on Thursday, August 22.

They first performed the single on M Countdown on Mnet. Soon, they followed with performances on Music Bank on the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), Show! Music Core on the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), and Inkigayo on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS).

Adios continues to push the “girl crush” concept Everglow is utilizing since its debut with Bon Bon Chocolat. To be frank, it is probably a more powerful representation of the said concept, too. All one has to do is listen to the lyrics, especially the line, “The main character should have been me from the beginning.”

It is also unique Everglow’s song used a “version” or “remix” of the Christmas song, God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen. It amplifies the girl crush concept too.

Accused of plagiarizing Trooper

The song Adios is doing very well since its push last Thursday. On YouTube alone, the music video has over 39 million views and over 912,000 likes. Overall, Everglow is doing very well for a girl group not signed under the Big Three (SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, and JYP Entertainment).

Unfortunately, great success often comes with some sort of backlash. In this case, Adios is now being accused of plagiarism. Reportedly, Adios sounds a lot like the song, Destin, by Romanian rock band Trooper.

People are currently debating the issue right now, but it is possible that the word “plagiarism” is being thrown around a little too liberally these days. Both songs can sound similar if they both have one or more of the same producers or if the melody is for sale and bought by more than one company.

As mentioned earlier, the tune in question sounds more like the jingle from God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen more so than Trooper’s Destin.

For K-pop fans interested in learning more about Everglow, they have a social media presence on Instagram. For international fans who may want to purchase physical copies of their albums or gear, it is available on YesAsia.