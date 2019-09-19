DREAMCATCHER starts new chapter, direction with comeback Raid of Nightmare, featuring song Deja Vu

Dreamcatcher (often stylized in all capital letters) just made their comeback. It is gaining plenty of recognition for being their first song that does not fall under their long-time concept, Nightmare. Though the album has the word nightmare in it, Raid of Nightmare takes Dreamcatcher in a new direction, proven by its title track song, Deja Vu.

Welcome to a new Dreamworld

As mentioned earlier, Dreamcatcher is moving away from their Nightmare concept, a concept that was used for almost all their songs since their debut (or re-debut from Minx) in 2017. This time, in Deja Vu, they are utilizing symphonic rock, a genre that falls under popular bands like Lacuna Coil, Within Temptation, Sirenia, Lunatica, and Evanescence.

The seven members sing verses that are much softer, yet are backed by a forceful but melodic chorus. It is dramatic; as most symphonic rock songs seem to be.

Since Deja Vu is a symphonic rock song and almost every symphonic rock song tells a fantastical story, Dreamcatcher followed in suit. The music video for Deja Vu wove a new Dreamworld for K-pop fans, especially their fan club, Insomnia. Dreamcatcher uses a lot of props from medieval fantasy, which includes castles, weapons, knights, and fairytales.

There is also one more reason why Dreamcatcher used medieval fantasy props in their music video. Raid of Nightmare and its featured song, Deja Vu, is a co-collaboration with the video game, King’s Raid. There is even a King’s Raid version of Deja Vu available to watch.

Raid of Nightmare and the title track song, Deja Vu, is starting to earn more recognition and is seeing an increase in popularity. As of the publication of this article, the music video has totaled more than 1.3 million views over three different versions (Dreamcatcher’s official YouTube, Genie, and King’s Raid).

Dreamcatcher is currently participating in post-release promotions.

Sign up now for your K-drama and K-pop news alerts!

Deja Vu is available for purchase as a download on most major streaming music sites like iTunes and Pandora. For K-pop fans who want to own a physical copy of Dreamcatcher’s new album especially limited editions, they are available for purchase to international audiences through YesAsia.