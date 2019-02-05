Dara of 2NE1 becomes fixed MC of Video Star, K-Pop stars including CL, Bom, and Minzy congratulate her

Dara (second from right) was congratulated by her former 2NE1 groupmates, (from right to left) CL, Bom, and Minzy. Pic credit: YG Entertainment

Sandara Park — better known as Dara of K-pop girl group 2NE1 — became the newest fixed master of ceremonies (MC) on variety show Video Star. To honor her achievement, many K-pop stars, especially her former group members CL, Bom, and Minzy, have congratulated her.

Officially a MC of Video Star

The news of Dara becoming a fixed MC on Video Star was first announced last month on Monday, January 21, 2019. The producers of the show that airs on the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) announced that Dara was taking over the “maknae” MC spot.

Dara is taking the maknae MC spot, following the first maknae Hyosung and the second maknae Sunny. Video Star producers

For those who do not know, Video Star had special guest MCs appear on the show for the last three months due to the absence of the maknae MC. Dara was the special MC for two weeks prior to her becoming a permanent MC on the show.

K-pop stars show their love for Dara, including 2NE1

Many Hallyu stars, especially K-pop idols, have shown their love and support for Dara becoming the newest maknae MC. Some of those showing support include Dara’s brother Thunder, K-pop boy groups iKon and Winner, Jang Ki-Yong, DinDin, and Eunhyuk.

Yesterday on Monday, February 4, 2019, the Video Star official Instagram uploaded a special thanks. It featured Dara’s former 2NE1 group mates, CL, Bom, and Minzy.

Dara helps host Video Star, along with Park So-Hyun, Kim Sook, and Park Na-Rae. The show airs on MBC every Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. KST.