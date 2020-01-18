Congratulations Zico! The leader of K-Pop boy group BLOCK B earns the first Perfect All-Kill with Any Song

Subscribe to our K-drama and K-pop newsletter!

In Korean music, there is one sure-fire way to know if a song by any of the country’s artists is truly dominating the industry and that is if the song earns what is known as a perfect all-kill (PAK) and Zico from BLOCK B has done just that.

For those unfamiliar on what a PAK is, it is when a song ranks number one on all of Korea’s real-time song charts, all of the regional stations’ daily charts, and iChart’s weekly song chart.

In short, any Korean song earning the PAK accolade is guaranteed to be a hit. However, it is not an easy task to earn. For example, only six songs were able to earn a PAK last year (2019) and two of them were by IU (Love Poem and Blueming).

The other four songs are Boy With Luv by BTS featuring Halsey, Workaholic by BOL4, How Can I Love Heartbreak, You’re The One I Love by AKMU, and Fame by MC Mong.

It should be highly noted that out of those six songs, only one internationally-acclaimed K-pop act made it. Not even Twice, the most popular K-pop girl group in Korea this Hallyu generation, has one single PAK last year.

With the level of difficulty earning a PAK quite high, it is a surprise that an artist has already earned that accolade so early in the year. Zico is the first Korean musical artist to earn a PAK with Any Song.

Climbing the All-Kill list

Zico released Any Song on Monday, January 13, 2020. In less than two days on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. KST, Any Song achieved a certified all-kill.

This means the song earned number one on all of the daily and realtime charts of regional stations. This does not include iChart which is Korea’s national station.

It would be two days later on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. KST that Zico’s Any Song would earn its PAK. What makes the timing uncanny is not the fact that a PAK can be earned any time, but that the first month in K-pop or Korean music, in general, is mostly regulated to celebrity news.

Any longtime fans of Hallyu would understand as there always seems to be a “New Year’s couple” being revealed. Last year, it was Kai of EXO and Jennie of Black Pink. This year, it is Heechul of Super Junior and Momo of Twice.

Despite the unique timing, it is understandable why Any Song by Zico has earned its PAK. The song is really good.

off, it is strangely very relatable, especially with younger generations who have more to do these days than any other generation before but are not satisfied.

Any Song by Zico is available through digital streaming sites such as the Apple Music Store and Spotify only.

For fans, specifically international fans, interested in official Zico gear and hardcopy albums, they are available for purchase at YesAsia.