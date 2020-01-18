Cignature: C9 Entertainment reveals new name, official logos, and forms new label for K-Pop girl group formerly known as C9 GIRLZ

Subscribe to our K-drama and K-pop newsletter!

Over the last two months of 2019, C9 Entertainment — the Korean entertainment agency known for housing soloists like Younha and Cheetah and K-pop acts like Good Day and CIX — revealed members for their first K-pop girl group.

In their pre-debut state, the K-pop girl group was known as C9 Girlz (often stylized in all capital letters). They consisted of seven members. Jee Won was introduced on November 10, 2019.

Afterward, a new member was revealed each subsequent day. Semi was revealed on November 11, Chaesol was revealed on November 12, Sunn was revealed on November 13, Belle was revealed on November 14, Ye Ah was revealed on November 15, and finally, Seline was revealed on November 16, 2019.

Now C9 Entertainment has taken C9 Girlz and given them a new name: Cignature (which is sometimes stylized in all lower-case letters). Not only that, but C9 Entertainment also provided Cignature new logos and a new agency that will take care of their professional endeavors.

C9 Entertainment introduces Cignature

C9 Entertainment first made it known that C9 Girlz would now be known as Cignature last Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Along with their new name, C9 Entertainment also provided official logos for the new K-pop girl group, one vertical and one horizontal.

C9 Entertainment also makes a new label for K-pop girl groups

Along with the new name and logos, Cignature by happenstance was given a new label that will take care of their promotions and activities, J9 Entertainment. The sub-label of C9 Entertainment will reportedly be headed by Kim Bum-Joon who previously managed K-pop acts Shinhwa, g.o.d., and Lyn.

C9 Entertainment also revealed that J9 Entertainment was created specifically to manage their girl groups.

“In order for more specialized and systematic artist management, we’ve created a new label, J9 Entertainment, specifically for girl groups.”

J9 Entertainment will not just be managing Cignature but any new girl groups formed under C9 Entertainment through them. Ultimately, J9 Entertainment plans to be “detailed and systematic” in their processes as well as “support a variety of promotions” for their girl groups.

C9 Entertainment plans for Cignature to make their official debut sometime next month in February. There are no details on said debut such as Cignature’s concept or style. K-pop fans will probably learn more the closer we get to February.