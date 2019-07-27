BTS to take a two-month long break to recharge from successful tours and K-Pop comebacks

Over the past two years, BTS — also known as Bangtan Boys, Bulletproof Boy Scouts, and Beyond the Scene — have dominated not only the K-pop music industry but the international music industry in general.

However, two years of non-stop releases, tours, and promotions is way too much even for the most dedicated K-pop idols. Therefore, BTS has officially made it known they will be taking a break or hiatus that is two months long.

Two months of rest and relaxation is necessary

As of now, there are multiple news sites who’ve also reported on BTS taking a hiatus or break two months long. However, what is the reason why the popular seven-member boy band needs to take so much time off?

Technically, there is one reason BTS is taking a break and that is so they can rest and relax. The last thing they need to do is overwork, which is a huge concern considering how much they did since last year.

In 2018, BTS released two full-length studio albums. Their Korean album was Love Yourself: Tear and their Japanese album was Face Yourself. They also partook in a television documentary on YouTube Red known as Burn the Stage. Then in 2019, BTS released their sixth extended play (EP) titled Map of Soul: Persona.

Probably the one event that took the most time for BTS was their world tour. The BTS World Tour: Love Yourself (commonly known as the Love Yourself World Tour) had the boy band perform 42 shows in 11 different countries from August 25, 2018, to April 7, 2019. And if that wasn’t enough, BTS extended the tour by 2o more shows in seven different countries starting on May 4, 2019. Four of those shows will actually take place after their hiatus.

Add on all the special appearances and other promotions (such as their live performance on Britain’s Got Talent), it makes sense why BTS is taking two months to rest and relax.

Join the A.R.M.Y. and stay connected

It is probably safe to say that BTS earned the majority of their fan base in the last two to three years. Despite how “hardcore” they come off, most are probably still new to being a fandom of a K-pop act. With that in mind, how can fans stay in touch with BTS during their hiatus? All they have to do is join the A.R.M.Y., BTS’s official fan club.

BTS has a very active social media presence on Twitter and YouTube. Twitter usually has behind-the-scenes stuff along with announcements and updates. YouTube usually has some cool videos including a real look into the lives of the members. Let’s not forget that Burn the Stage is a YouTube Red show.

For BTS fans, two months is going to fly by quick just like how six years flew by quick for their fans who’ve been following them since their debut back in 2013. Until then, those who want to keep up with BTS should follow the social media handles listed above.

For those who want to truly “show your love” for BTS, official merchandise and albums are for sale and can easily be purchased through YesAsia.