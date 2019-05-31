BTS performs Boy In Luv on Britain’s Got Talent during their 2019 semi-finals [Video]

BTS — also known as Bangtan Boys, Bangtan Sonyeondan, Bulletproof Boy Scouts, and Beyond the Scene — continue to show off why they are so popular to international audiences.

This time, they made an appearance on Britain’s Got Talent to perform their hit song, Boy In Luv.

BTS makes their British television debut!

The seven-member boy band consisting of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM (formerly Rap Monster), Jimin, V, and Jungkook, made their British television debut on Britain’s Got Talent.

During the show’s semi-finals, the boy band took to the stage to perform Boy In Luv on Thursday, May 29, 2019.

RM, the BTS member who is most-fluent in English, made a statement on behalf of the rest of the boy band following their performance.

“We’re really happy to be back. It’s our first live show here in the UK. We’re really honored to be here.”

As shown in the video attached above, BTS rocked pastel-color suits among a neon-colored backdrop dotted with light posts. This setup is in lieu of Boy In Luv’s music video.

The crowd, primarily those of the younger, female demographic, showed their appreciation with some of the loudest screams ever heard on Britain’s Got Talent.

BTS continues world tour in Britain

BTS appearing on Britain’s Got Talent is no isolated incident either. The K-pop boy band sensation continues the extension of their international Love Yourself World Tour in Europe. They are scheduled to perform two nights at Wembley Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

The first show on Saturday reportedly sold out in 90 minutes.

After their two shows in Britain, BTS will head over to Saint-Denis, France to perform two shows at the Stade de France on June 7-8.

They will end the extension of the Love Yourself World Tour in Japan with two shows in Osaka in the Yanmar Stadium Nagai on July 6-7, and two shows in Shizuoka in the Shizuoka Stadium on July 13 and July 15.

For those interested in enjoying BTS’s latest album, especially those who identify themselves as ARMY (BTS’s fandom), Love Yourself: Tear is available on music streaming sites like iTunes and Spotify.

Physical copies of their album are available on YesAsia.