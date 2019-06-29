BTS on Barbie: Boy band’s song Fake Love featured in latest vlog of America’s most favorite doll [Video]

If there is one pop music act, not just K-pop, who is making one of the biggest impacts internationally, it is definitely BTS. Still the biggest thing in pop music act internationally for about two to three years now, the boy band is finding themselves promoted in the most peculiar or unexpected places.

BTS recently had their song Fake Love featured through one of the vlogs of America’s most popular doll, Barbie.

Fake Love becomes hot elevator music

Fake Love by BTS was featured on the first episode of the eighth season of Barbie’s Vlogs on her official YouTube channel. In the episode, Barbie and Ken get stuck in an elevator and issue an “Elevator Challenge” to their friends to provide voice dubbing on what the two were discussing while they were stuck in an elevator.

Some of the voice dubs were uniquely entertaining, but K-pop fans, especially those who are A.R.M.Y. (BTS’s official fan club), took notice of Daisy’s voice dub which was just Fake Love playing in the background. Somehow, the song fit with the animation.

Right now, the vlog has over 85,000 views since its upload on June 29. It is easy to tell that the A.R.M.Y. is making their presence felt especially in the comments.

It appears BTS show no signs of slowing down or stopping. As a matter of fact, they will continue to grace Japanese audiences with performances next month during the Asian leg of BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself.

BTS will perform in Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka, Japan on July 6 and 7, 2019 and in Shizuoka Stadium in Shizuoka, Japan on July 13 and 14, 2019.