BTS Map of the Soul: Popular K-Pop boy group release venue dates and locations of 6th tour to take place later in 2020

The new year has barely started, and BTS (방탄소년단) — also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan, Bangtan Boys, Bulletproof Boy Scouts, and Beyond the Scene — is already planning to keep themselves quite busy throughout the year.

Earlier, it was reported the popular K-pop boy group would be making their first comeback of the year with a repackaged album, Map of the Soul 7.

Before its release, they already released a song on the album, Black Swan, which is getting plenty of attention for its artistic direction.

Now it was just made known that BTS will be partaking on their sixth international tour, BTS Map of The Soul. They also released the latest details on the tour, which includes venue locations and dates.

Around the world again with BTS

The news of BTS partaking on their latest international/world tour was made known by their entertainment agency, Big Hit Entertainment, last week.

Through the agency and BTS’s social media handles, they revealed dates and locations for the upcoming BTS tour.

As shown in the tweets posted by Big Hit Entertainment, there are a total of 37 shows in 17 cities. The tour will start the first leg in BTS’s hometown of Seoul, at the Olympic Stadium on April 11, 2020, for four shows.

After that, BTS will move onward to the second leg in North America, which includes cities in the United States of America and Canada. The third and fifth legs will be exclusive to cities in Japan.

Finally, the fourth leg will be shown in Europe.

Popularity might lead to a tour extension

For BTS fans who are upset the boy group is not heading to their part of the world, there is still a possible chance they can still see BTS perform. From 2018 to 2019, BTS partook in their last tour, BTS World Tour: Love Yourself.

Initially, there were four legs to tour Asia, Europe, and North America.

However, the tour was so popular, BTS and Big Hit Entertainment did a stadium extension titled Speak Yourself. They added four more legs to the tour, which included shows in North and South America, Europe, and Asia.

If fan outcry is loud enough and there is enough evidence that a city would be profitable for Big Hit Entertainment to send BTS to, fans might get their show in an extension.

BTS is concentrating on their upcoming K-pop comeback, Map of Soul 7.

The album’s pre-release song Black Swan is currently available on digital streaming music sites such as iTunes and Spotify. BTS will be performing Black Swan in front of a live audience for the first time on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

As for K-pop fans who want to own BTS’s next album Map of Soul: 7, when it releases, international fans can pre-order the album on YesAsia. Please take note there are four versions of the album, and if one wants to order all four of them, it will cost about $105.