BTS has ended their vacation — What will the popular Big Hit Entertainment K-Pop boy band do now they are back?

Earlier this year, it was reported that BTS — also known as Bangtan Boys, Bangtan Sonyeondan, Bulletproof Boy Scouts, and Beyond the Scene — were taking a vacation. The time off was well-earned as the popular seven-member boy band worked non-stop for almost two years with promotions, tours, and comebacks.

Now it was made known that the BTS vacation is done. With their break now over, K-pop fans are wondering what is next on the boy band’s agenda.

Big Hit Entertainment reveals the vacation is over

Big Hit Entertainment, the entertainment agency that created and manages BTS, made it known the vacation is over. The announcement comes off the heels when people observed BTS at the Incheon International Airport on Monday, September 16, 2019, KST.

It should be noted that BTS seems to be ending their vacation early. Originally, they were supposed to take two months off to relax and recharge. Their vacation officially started on August 12, 2019. This means BTS only took one of the two months off.

Continuing the BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself

Technically, the next thing on BTS’s agenda is performing at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 11, 2019. That is about a month away from now. Maybe that is why BTS’s vacation was originally two months long.

With BTS ending their vacation early, it is believed they are heading to the Middle East to start promotions for their tour there. Maybe by doing more promotions there, BTS might end up booking more shows within the month or so as the aforementioned show in Saudi Arabia is the only show they have scheduled in the Middle East. With one month until their only show there, it is possible for BTS to perform more shows but only if they can get it booked.

The BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself features all the biggest hits the boy band is famous for in concert but primarily promotes their latest hit song, Boy With Luv.

