BTS dominates their 2020 return with very artistic pre-release for their K-Pop comeback, Black Swan

Last year was one of the biggest years for BTS.

Also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan, Bangtan Boys, Bulletproof Boy Scouts, and Beyond the Scene, the seven-member boy group consisting of J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, Jin, V, Jimin, and RM (formerly Rap Monster), continued to be one of the most popular K-pop acts domestically in Korea while further expanding their reach internationally.

As a matter of fact, BTS was the first Korean musical act to achieve a PAK (Perfect All-Kill) in 2019. They accomplished this honor with Boy With Luv featuring Halsey.

Now it is the beginning of 2020 and BTS is wasting no time getting back to doing what they do best: dominate the music scene. Apparently, they are already achieving this, believe it or not, with a pre-release, one of a very artistic nature titled Black Swan.

Black Swan is BTS’ most artistic endeavor yet

By now, most K-pop fans, or simply most people who have heard songs or seen music videos of BTS, kind of know what they’ll be getting when the group makes a comeback. Always pushing the envelope for music endeavors, their songs always have a specific message and their music videos are very catchy to watch, usually with a dance set.

With Black Swan, BTS really pushes the envelope as the song itself has a very unique and different composition and the music video has a very artistic direction, one void of any member of BTS.

BTS blends numerous genres of music to make Black Swan a well-composed masterpiece. There is classical, pop, and rap all in one song. The lyrics for the song, written by BTS leader RM, are inspired by a quote from American dancer Martha Graham.

“A dancer dies twice — once when they stop dancing, and this first death is the most painful.”

How the quote relates to BTS comes from a quote the boy group made as a whole during one of their interviews. They said that their biggest fear isn’t “losing fans” as that is the fear of almost all popular musicians. Their biggest fear was “losing their love of music.”

That fearful moment for them came really close throughout the last three years as their music became more mainstream internationally. Simply ask a K-pop fan who is part of the BTS A.R.M.Y. (BTS fan club) since their debut how much BTS has changed and many will probably say that BTS in their early days “had more heart.”

The music video, however, is on another level of artistic endeavor. The video is an art dance film performed by the Slovenian MN Dance Company. They had to visually portray through dance both the song Black Swan and Martha Graham’s quote mentioned earlier.

Though unique, BTS still dominates

Though Black Swan is the most artistic comeback they’ve done since Blood, Sweat, and Tears (K-pop and reggaeton), their fans are still enamored in what they are bringing. The song is doing well in most realtime charts in South Korea, but it is the international scene that is really proving the song is very popular.

As of 9 p.m. KST on Saturday, January 19, 2020, Black Swan became the number one hit song on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 93 different regions. This is the highest number to date.

Some of the regions include the United States, Canada, Mexica, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, India, and Russia.

Ultimately for BTS, this is a great start for 2020. The fact Black Swan, a pre-release song for their upcoming album, Map of Soul: 7, which is still more than a month away is so popular proves the boy group shows no signs of slowing down.

Black Swan is currently available on digital streaming music sites such as iTunes and Spotify. BTS will be performing Black Swan in front of a live audience for the first time on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

As for K-pop fans who want to own BTS’s next album Map of Soul: 7 when it releases, international fans can pre-order the album on YesAsia. Please take note there are four versions of the album and if one wants to order all four of them, it will cost about $105 USD.