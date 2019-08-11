Boy With Luv by BTS breaks YouTube K-pop record, boy band MV fastest to reach 500 million views

BTS — also known as the Bangtan Boys, Bangtan Sonyeondan, Bulletproof Boy Scouts, and Beyond the Scene — continues to dominate not only K-pop but the international music scene. Despite currently being on a two-month-long break, a break they deserve for about two years of nonstop promotions and activities, they still continue to make an impact.

So what is it exactly BTS did? Well, to be frank, it was thanks to their fans, especially those who are part of the A.R.M.Y. (BTS fan club). Because of their dedication, the music video for BTS’s song, Boy With Luv, has reached 500 million views on YouTube. Not only that, it officially broke the record for the fastest K-pop boy band music video to reach the mark.

500 million views strong

BTS’s music video for Boy With Luv officially surpassed the 500 million view mark at approximately 7:43 a.m. KST, on Sunday, August 11. It should also be noted that Boy With Luv is now the fastest Korean boy group music video to hit 500 million views.

It took about four months for Boy With Luv to break the record after it was released on April 12, at 6 p.m. KST.

BTS having one of their videos reach 500 million views is nothing new for them. As a matter of fact, Boy With Luv is actually their seventh music video to reach this viewership mark on YouTube.

The other BTS music videos to surpass 500 million views are DNA, Fire, Fake Love, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), IDOL, and, believe it or not, Dope. The last video is especially surprising since it is one of their older hits, a song that helped establish the boy band among other K-pop acts before they became an international phenomenon.

As mentioned earlier, BTS is in the midst of a two-month-long break. They will get back to boy band activities and promotions after they are well-rested. For K-pop fans who want to show their support while BTS is resting, official products which include their new BTS world tour OST are available on YesAsia.