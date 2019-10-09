BOL4 stays on top with Workaholic, remains No. 1 one month after comeback

Bolbbalgan4 —better known as BOL4 (also known as Blushing Youth and Bolbbalgan Sachungi) — lit up the Korean chart when they made their comeback with the phenomenal title track song, Workaholic. The smooth R&B track easily compliments the duo’s voices, which in turn makes the song worth listening to again and again.

Given how good Workaholic is, it is no surprise it would rank No. 1 on the charts. However, it is really showing just how strong of a song it is that BOL4’s title track remains at the No. 1 spot a month after its debut.

Workaholic at No. 1!

BOL4’s fifth extended play (EP) or mini-album was released on September 10, at 6 p.m. KST. The mini-album consisted of six tracks which included its title track, Workaholic. As mentioned earlier, the song is quite amazing, as it is a smooth R&B track that compliments the duo’s voices. On the other hand, it is a more mature song for them as well. In the end, their more mature direction paid dividends, as Workaholic was No. 1 on all major Korean realtime charts.

Eventually, Workaholic by BOL4 achieved the highest honor when it comes to Korean music charts, the perfect all-kill. This means Workaholic achieved No. 1 on all the Korean daily and realtime charts for Melon, Genie, Bugs, Mnet, Naver, Soribada, and iChart. Workaholic achieved this milestone just one week after their comeback on September 7.

Take note that 2019 has been lacking in songs achieving the perfect all-kill. Workaholic happens to only be the second song to achieve such an honor. The only other song to achieve the perfect all-kill was Boy With Luv by BTS.

Diversifying Korean music

The fact that BOL4 is the second musical act to achieve a perfect all-kill in Korean music, in general, shows a huge contrast from BTS. People are not surprised when BTS earns a perfect all-kill. They sell millions of albums both domestically in Korea and internationally, and they have risen to a point in their careers where they are no longer just a Korean musical act, but an international music act.

The same can’t really be said for BOL4. Since their debut in 2016, they’ve released numerous mini-albums, but only one has sold more than 10,000 copies. The others range from 2,000 to 5,000, on average. Let’s not forget their YouTube views which still sits at around four million after one month.

Still, the fact that Workaholic is still No. 1 shows that Korean music isn’t just K-pop anymore. As of now, the song is still No. 1 on Soompi’s music chart, a Korean media outlet that caters mostly to international fans of Hallyu. In short, Korean music may diversify internationally. It won’t just be K-pop. Who knows. Korean trot music might even become a thing.

BOL4 is still in the midst of post-release promotions for Workaholic and its accompanying mini-album, Two Five.

