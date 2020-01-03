BIGBANG contract renewal news: YG Entertainment responds to reports of contract renewals after K-Pop boy group confirmed for Coachella 2020

Earlier, we reported that BIGBANG would perform at Coachella 2020. The upcoming performance will be their first since December 2017.

This is good news given the issues surrounding both BIGBANG and their entertainment agency and label, YG Entertainment. However, BIGBANG’s contract renewals are still up in the air.

In short, there hasn’t been any confirmation of any of the remaining members of BIGBANG having renewed or allowing their contracts to expire.

As such, numerous reports were bringing up Big Bang’s contract renewals. In turn, YG Entertainment recently responded.

Still no confirmation to stay with the YG Family

On Friday, several reports emerged that the remaining four members of BIGBANG — G-Dragon, T.O.P., Daesung, and Taeyang — have yet to come to a decision concerning their contracts with YG Entertainment.

This news suddenly became a hot-button subject, given the fact the four are about to make a return to performing.

Reportedly, negotiations have been “positive.” BIGBANG staying with YG Entertainment favors them now as they provided a majority of their profit share.

Not only that, all four members have completed their mandatory military service, so YG Entertainment doesn’t have to worry about that issues looming over the K-pop boy band’s heads.

Still, if the remaining members of BIGBANG were to leave, it would be to keep face with the company while saving their own. The Burning Sun scandal has tainted YG Entertainment, which caused both former CEO Yang Hyun-Suk and former Big Bang member Seungri to retire.

Many artists initially signed to YG Entertainment reportedly decided not to renew their contracts after the Burning Sun scandal. This includes numerous rookies, including those who are part of the Treasure Box, Im Ye-Jin, CL formerly of 2NE1, and Lee Hi.

YG Entertainment responds

Eventually, YG Entertainment responded to news reports about BIGBANG and their contract renewals. They made sure to be cautious with their statement as they provided the following for the public:

“It is difficult to confirm or deny any details at the current time.”

For K-pop fans who are interested in listening to Big Bang before they went on hiatus, almost all of their songs are available on streaming music sites like Apple Music and Spotify. Their albums are available on YesAsia.