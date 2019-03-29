Bae Suzy leaves JYP Entertainment after 9 years, former K-Pop idol of miss A to concentrate more on acting career?

29th March 2019 10:28 AM ET

After nine years, Bae Su-Ji — better known as Bae Suzy or simply as Suzy — is leaving JYP Entertainment. After nine years with the company, the former K-pop idol of Miss A (often stylized as miss A) is moving to another agency, possibly to concentrate more on her acting career.

Rumors followed by an official statement of departure

Rumors of Bae Suzy leaving JYP Entertainment gained more momentum as March 31 closed in. That is the date when Suzy’s contract with JYP Entertainment expires.

Those rumors proved to be true as Bae Suzy finally confirmed her departure from JYP Entertainment. A representative of JYP Entertainment also provided an official statement on the matter.

“Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. We would like to announce that Suzy’s exclusive contract with us ends on March 31. Over the past few months, we have held discussions with Suzy and we have come to a mutual agreement not to renew her contract. Following her debut with missA in 2010, she has done her best at everything she does, and showed great passion. In 2017, she renewed her contract with us, showing the mutual special connection between us. We would like to send our gratitude to Suzy, who has gone through thick and thin with JYP Entertainment for 9 years from 2010 until now, and grown with JYP together. We would also like to thank the fans for their generous support for all of the achievements and challenges that Suzy has taken on with JYP Entertainment. Although our official relationship together has ended, JYP Entertainment will support whatever path Suzy decides to go on in the future.”

Concentrating more on acting over singing?

Bae Suzy is reportedly in talks with Management SOOP. The entertainment agency is well-known for housing some of South Korea’s most-recognizable Korean television and movie talent.

Its clients include Gong Yoo of Goblin, Seo Hyun-Jin of the K-drama version of Beauty Inside, and Kim Jae-Wook of Temperature of Love.

It seems Bae Suzy wants to concentrate more on her acting than her singing.

In 2010, she made her debut as one of the members of Miss A. The four-member girl group was very popular over their seven-year career. Their songs Bad Girl Good Girl, Breathe, Goodbye Baby, and Only You hit number one on Korean charts.

After Miss A disbanded, Bae Suzy made her solo debut. Her second EP titled Holiday ended up as her last album with JYP Entertainment. Midnight is the last featured song from the album.

Bae Suzy joining Management SOOP isn’t official. She might sign on with another agency, one that could also put equal emphasis on her music career. However, it might be best for Suzy to concentrate on becoming a better actress if she is to pursue that exclusively.

Despite being Korea’s sweetheart, her acting at times is easy to criticize. Her performance in Uncontrollably Fond with Kim Woo-Bin is an excellent example of how flat it feels. However, she did show considerable improvement in While You Were Sleeping with Lee Jong-Suk.

Maybe, just maybe, Bae Suzy will show even more improvement in her upcoming K-drama, Vagabond, opposite Lee Seung-Gi later this year.