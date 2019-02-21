B.A.P. no longer with TS Entertainment, K-Pop fans believe boy group to reunite under new agency

Over the course of the latter half of 2018, K-pop fans stayed on notice to see what would happen to Beautiful Absolute Perfect, better known as B.A.P.

The reason is that the contracts of the boy group’s members were about to expire. Fans weren’t sure if they would renew with TS Entertainment. Many believed they would not as they knew about the boy group and the agency’s perilous relationship.

Eventually, the aftermath of that relationship started to come to light when both Yongguk and Zelo chose not to renew their contracts. And now it has come full circle as the remaining four members have chosen not to renew their contracts, as well.

It is believed the six members will now reunite under a new entertainment agency.

What comes around goes around for TS Entertainment

The news of the remaining four members of B.A.P. not renewing their contracts with TS Entertainment was made known on both B.A.P.’s official Daum Cafe and Korean news outlet Naver. An official statement was released from TS Entertainment on February 18, 2019, on the matter.

“Hello. This is TS Entertainment. We would like to notify you that TS Entertainment’s exclusive contracts with B.A.P members Himchan, Daehyun, Youngjae, and Jongup have ended. With the exclusive contracts that B.A.P members Himchan, Daehyun, Youngjae, and Jongup had with TS Entertainment ending, we have come to the agreement that they will not renew their contracts and will instead find their own paths. We wish to sincerely thank all of the Korean and international fans who have sent their love to B.A.P members Himchan, Daehyun, Youngjae, and Jongup, and we hope you will continue to support them in the future. Thank you.”

With Himchan, Daehyun, Youngjae, and Jongup ending their contracts, all six members of B.A.P. have parted ways with TS Entertainment. To some K-pop fans, especially those who identify themselves as BABY (B.A.P.’s official fan club), B.A.P. leaving TS Entertainment is not surprising.

As mentioned earlier, B.A.P. and TS Entertainment had a bit of a perilous relationship. Back in 2014, B.A.P. filed a lawsuit against TS Entertainment to nullify their contracts. They claimed unfair working conditions and profit distributions which included each member only being paid $18,000 of the $9 million they made over the course of three years.

TS Entertainment countered the lawsuit refuting the claims. B.A.P. challenged TS Entertainment again claiming lack of accountability and considered filing for defamation of character.

The lawsuit was eventually settled but many K-pop fans believed B.A.P. was not truly satisfied. Instead, they thought it was done out of necessity or at least “for the fans.”

If the issues with TS Entertainment were to be taken into account, it is also believed that B.A.P. could in the same spot BTS is in now, as both had a similar rise to fame. The only difference was the support of their respective agencies.

Will B.A.P. reunite under a new agency?

At this moment, we cannot answer if B.A.P. will reunite under a new agency. We do know that Jongguk and Zelo are still not signed with any agencies that we know of. It is possible they were waiting for the remaining four members to leave TS Entertainment.

It is also possible that TS Entertainment owns the name of B.A.P. With that in mind, if B.A.P. reunited under a new label, which many fans are hoping will be P-Nation, they may have to find a new name.

The situation is similar when Beast left Cube Entertainment and came back under their new name Highlight.

For now, all K-pop fans can do is wish B.A.P. the best in their future endeavors. Until then, we can all look back at all the hit songs they made over the course of seven years working under TS Entertainment.

The last song they’ve released was Hands Up in December 2017.