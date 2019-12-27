Subscribe to our K-drama and K-pop newsletter!
Apink was cut off during performance at 2019 KBS Song Festival, Fans trend #JusticeForAPink to criticize network for mistreating K-pop girl group
It seems that the end-of-the-year specials airing on Korean television are having its fair share of problems when it comes to their treatment of K-pop acts.
Earlier this week, the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) was criticized for the unsafe conditions they gave K-pop acts on their stage during the 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon. As a matter of fact, it was so unsafe that Wendy of Red Velvet suffered multiple injuries during rehearsal — causing the girl group to opt-out of performing.
Now, the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) has had issues during their end-of-the-year special — this time for Apink. During their performance, Apink was suddenly cut off. The girl group expressed their frustration on how they were treated and many K-pop fans, especially those who are Pandas (the official fan club for Apink), are calling for justice. This has led to the trending hashtag #JusticeForAPink.
Phenomenal performance with no ending
On Friday, Apink performed live at the 2019 KBS Song Festival, which took place at KINTEX (Korea International Exhibition Center) in Ilsan. For their performance, they would conclude with special choreography in which all six members would walk upstage and interact with the male backup dancer.
Suddenly, Apink’s music abruptly cut off before the girl group could execute their special choreography ending. For a few moments, Apink and the dancers on stage looked confused. Eventually, they walked offstage as they realized their performance was “technically over.”
Later that night, members of Apink as well as other Korean musicians expressed their thoughts on what happened during the performance. Naeun posted the dance practice of the performance showing how it was supposed to end on her official Instagram account.
She even wrote in the captions how she felt upset toward KBS and apologetic toward fans as she thinks the cut-off resulted in Apink not doing a satisfactory job.
이번 연말은 여러모로 참 속상한 일들이 많은 연말이네요. 열심히 준비한 무대 끝까지 다 못보여드려서 속상하고 죄송한 마음에 올립니다. 준비하느라 고생한 멤버들, 프리마인드 그리고 오늘 아침 일찍부터, 아니 어제 사녹부터 고생한 우리 스텝들수고 많았어요. 우리 무대 기다려주고 응원해준 판다들 고마워요. 모두가 함께 수고했다는 마음으로 기분좋게 한 해를 마무리하기 위해 모인 자리인 만큼 모든 가수들이 열심히 준비한 무대 앞으로는 안전하게, 공평하게, 만족스럽게 할수있는 환경이 되었으면 좋겠습니다. 항상 에이핑크를 응원해주시는 많은 분들 감사드립니다.
Fellow Apink members Eunji and Bomi responded to Naeun’s post, providing comments of comfort not just for her, but for fans who may be reading the update.
Eventually, other Apink members and Korean singers would take to social media with their own thoughts. Eunji expressed how upset she was for being cut off, but thanked fans for their support, asking them to end the year on a warm end.
IU even took to her social media account, expressing how tough it must be to work hard just to have it taken away like that.
Justice for Apink
As the news spread of Apink being cut off during the 2019 KBS Song Festival, K-pop fans from all reaches of the community banded together to show respect for them. They made the hashtag #JusticeForAPink to further spread support.
Let’s hope this is the last time that Apink is mistreated. Maybe if enough people get mad, KBS and other networks will treat their K-pop acts with more respect.