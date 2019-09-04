Amber Liu leaves SM Entertainment, former K-Pop idol of f(x) writes heartfelt message to fans about departure

Amber Liu — better known as K-pop idol Amber of f(x), — is parting ways with the entertainment agency that put her on the K-pop map. After 11 years, Amber officially left SM Entertainment. After leaving, she uploaded a heartfelt message to fans detailing her departure.

Amber writes her heart and soul on her departure

Amber revealed the news she left SM Entertainment through Instagram last Sunday. In the message, she thanked her fans and let them know there is more to come in the next chapter in her career.

Amber did not leave SM Entertainment without a backup plan. She signed with Steel Wool Entertainment and United Talent Agency in 2018. The two represent her United States and international activities, respectively.

Amber has also been working hard to put out content on her official YouTube channel, especially when it comes to developing her solo career. She even featured in FANTASY, one of the songs by Superfruit.

In short, Amber will be fine even though she is no longer a part of SM Entertainment. She is probably doing better as SM Entertainment had no real plans for f(x) or Amber since 2015.

Four years is way too long to not give work to one of their acts, especially one as popular as f(x).

The f(x) dynasty is not over!

Despite Amber leaving SM Entertainment, she has not said she had left f(x). She might have the same setup with f(x) that Tiffany Young, Seohyun, and Sooyoung have with Girls’ Generation after they left SM Entertainment.

If she is no longer with f(x), we can’t deny Amber and Krystal, Luna, Victoria, and Sulli, brought a unique sound to K-pop.

The music f(x) made, which Amber later brought to her solo career, is recognized by many in the K-pop community as innovative and groundbreaking. This praise was even before Red Velvet took over the concept.

Many sadly believe that Red Velvet is the reason why f(x) suddenly “stopped.” SM Entertainment saw them as the next big girl group, not f(x). However, that is conjecture.

Ultimately, we wish the best for Amber in her future endeavors. She remains active on social media to keep up with her, and we look forward to her promise of new content coming soon in the future.

