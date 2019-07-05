Ailee makes long-awaited Korean music comeback after two years with album butterFLY featuring song Room Shaker [Music Video]

Amy Lee — better known by her stage name Ailee — has made her long-awaited, highly-anticipated comeback to Korean music. The popular soloist returns after two years with her new album Butterfly (stylized as butterFLY on the album) featuring the track Room Shaker.

Returning in style after two years

Prior to her return, Ailee’s last work was a non-album single titled Reminiscing back in 2017. Given the fact no physical copy was attached to the song, all her sales were digital. Nevertheless, Ailee did well as her song topped the Korean charts at number 30 and she sold over 50,000 downloads.

Fast forward two years and Ailee goes from being minimalist with Reminiscing to going all out with her second full-length studio album. The album is titled Butterfly. It released with the single Room Shaker serving as its title track on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. at 6 p.m. KST.

Room Shaker is an urban hip-hop track with a strong bass line with synth hooks. Apparently, the concept or theme of the song is having fun and enjoying time spent with someone special no matter the location.

Welcome back!

It is good that Ailee is back making original content. The last year for her was somewhat “weird” as people speculated she was working on breaking into the U.S. music industry. WestSide Entertainment, the management agency responsible for Nelly and Keyshia Cole, teased the debut for A.Leean, a “famous singer” under a “new alias.”

Though A.Leean released a song titled Fall Back and the lyric video had over 50,000 views in four days, nothing else was revealed about the “new artist.”

We still don’t know if A. Leean is Ailee though they sound very similar. Let’s just hope that A.Leean (if it is really Ailee under a new name) continues to grow with her U.S. music career in a positive direction. And let’s hope it doesn’t stagnate which may be the issue with Tiffany Young and CL.

For international Korean music fans, especially those living in the Americas, who want to own a physical copy of Butterfly, it is available for purchase on YesAsia. The album comes with a photobook and a random photo card too.