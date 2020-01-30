XX review: Hani and Hwang Seung-Un seduce viewers in dark and sexy K-Drama, hints their relationship is more than best friends

Subscribe to our K-drama and K-pop newsletter!

When it comes to K-dramas, networks often like to stick with the genres they know will be a success among viewers. That is why romcoms, crime mysteries, romantic melodramas, and historical dramas seem to dominate.

However, there are times a K-drama stands out by pushing the envelope in its given genre. For example, Voice pushed the envelope for crime mysteries.

In this case, XX is pushing the envelope for romantic melodramas. Hani and Hwang Seung-Un seduce viewers in this dark and sexy K-drama oozing with passion and desire, love, and hate.

Not only that, it seems the two leads’ relationship in XX hints to it being more than just best friends.

Love and hate are often the same in a bar

As mentioned earlier, XX is a dark melodrama with hints of passion and romance set primarily in a bar. It stars Hani, the K-pop idol of EXID, and Hwang Seung-Un, the actress known for her recent K-movie role in Memento Mori.

Yoon Na-Na (Hani) is one of the best bartenders in the Korean bar industry. Her popularity is often kept hush-hush or on the down-low as she works the head bartender position in the XX bar.

Besides being head bartender, Yoon Na-Na pretty much has full control of XX bar from the ambiance to the design. Her dream is to save up enough money to buy the bar from the owner. Unfortunately, XX bar is suddenly sold, and Na-Na has a new boss, Lee Roo-Mi.

Five years ago, Yoon Na-Na and Lee Roo-Mi were best friends, but something happened between the two of them, causing a falling out. Now Na-Na and Roo-Mi have to thread the dark waters of their broken relationship as they work as subordinate and boss.

Either it is their past love for each other or their current hatred, this new work relationship will bring them closer one way or another.

Dark and sensual ambiance hiding a hidden relationship?

XX is truly a K-drama that plays into the dark and sensual ambiance it is trying to portray. Throughout the first episode, it seems filtered with a layer of darkness from the opening scene to the last.

It should be noted the filter is melodramatic but not debilitating. It seems to enhance the more primal and raw emotions people have like lust, passion, hatred, and envy.

This filter especially helps during the scenes that show the “incident” that caused Yoon Na-Na and Lee Roo-Mi to fall apart. In those scenes, their relationship is further highlighted as something genuinely loving and caring in the past.

However, it hints at something either hidden to Na-Na and Roo-Mi or just from the viewers for now.

Ultimately, XX is an interesting K-drama that keeps viewers impassioned about what happens next through mesmerizing storytelling.

XX airs on Saturdays at 12:50 a.m. on V Live and Naver TV followed by the episode airing on the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) the following Saturday at the same time.

For international viewers, XX is available to view on Rakuten Viki. Viewers will need a Viki Plus paid subscription in order to watch to K-drama.