Vagabond preview: Lee Seung-Gi and Bae Suzy keep viewers on the edge of their seats in this suspense K-drama

Netflix continues to score more and more awesome K-dramas as exclusives and is now the sole international distributor for the Seoul Broadcasting System’s (SBS) newest series, Vagabond. Starring singer-actors Lee Seung-Gi and Bae Suzy, the K-drama promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with bated breath with action and suspense.

The premiere episodes of Vagabond were released on Netflix and viewers got to see that action and suspense in person. Did SBS keep to their promise? The answer is “yes” and if anyone has an inkling of checking the K-drama out, they should.

Finding the truth behind a heartbreaking accident

Cha Dal-Gun (Lee Seung-Gi) is a taekwondo teacher and action star wannabe who works as a member of a stunt team. Due to unknown circumstances, he is the guardian of his nephew, Cha Hoon (Moon Woo-Jin).

Though his career is floundering, Cha Dal-Gun does his best to give his nephew the best life he can give, which also includes teaching him his love for taekwondo. Cha Hoon is invited to a taekwondo exhibition in Morocco. While en route from the Incheon Airport to Morocco, the flight crashes, killing all the passengers.

Along with other family members of the crash victims, Cha Dal-Gun is flown to the spot closest to the crash site so they can properly mourn for their loved ones. While staying overnight, Dal-Gun recognizes an individual who was on the same flight as his nephew. He becomes convinced someone or some group sabotaged the flight.

Joined by NIS agent Go Har-Ri (Bae Suzy), Cha Dal-Gun embarks on a mission to find the man who somehow survived the fateful flight crash. Very soon, the two uncover a far darker and more sinister conspiracy than they ever imagined.

Vagabond lives up to the suspense hype

As promised by SBS, Vagabond lives up to the hype of action and suspense. The first two episodes did a great job developing an emotional foundation as viewers see Cha Dal-Gun and Cha Hoon grow. Even though Dal-Gun suffers and pushes himself with very little to no recognition as an action star, Hoon is growing up to admire him. When Hoon discovers that Dal-Gun is no longer an action star, he ends up parting ways angrily as both of them fight over the matter.

The fact that Cha Dal-Gun’s last encounter with his nephew was a negative one is heartbreaking, especially when Cha Hoon sends videos of himself on the trip with his friends to his uncle via the cloud. It is also through these videos that Dal-Gun is able to recognize a mysterious individual who is found alive when he is flown to Morocco to mourn his nephew’s death.

As for the second episode, it does a great job of establishing the working relationship Cha Dal-Gun and Go Hae-Ri will have as they try to find out the truth behind the plane crash that took Cha Hoon’s life.

Overall, the story is interesting, the direction is well-produced, and the acting, in general, is believable. This even goes for Bae Suzy, who has been infamous for bad acting in the past. This time, however, her past experiences in acting have helped her improve. She’s still not at her best, but she is way better from her rookie acting days in such K-dramas as Dream High.

Apparently, K-drama fans both domestically in Korea and internationally are loving Vagabond as well. The first four episodes have seen high viewership ratings with three of the episodes earning over double-digits in viewership for both the nation and Seoul, according to AGB Nielsen Korea. On Netflix, it is currently one of the top trending shows on the streaming platform.

As of now, four episodes of Vagabond have aired. For K-drama fans who are interested in the rest of the K-drama, it airs on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. KST. For international viewers, Vagabond is exclusive on Netflix. Viewers will need to subscribe to the streaming service in order to watch the K-drama.