Vagabond K-Drama mid-series update: Kim Woo-Gi (Jang Hyuk-Min) fights for his life, Cha Dal-Gun (Lee Seung-Gi) and Go Hae-Ri (Bae Suzy) do everything to protect their last lead to the truth [Spoilers]

Vagabond (Baegabondeu or 배가본드), the suspense thriller airing on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS), has reached its mid-series point. Within the span of eight episodes, Cha Dal-Gun (Lee Seung-Gi) and Go Hae-Ri (Bae Suzy) have uncovered much of the truth behind the flight accident seen in the debut episode.

Despite all the information they’ve uncovered, Cha Dal-Gun and Go Hae-Ri don’t have that one bit of proof that would wholly unravel the truth behind the flight accident. That is until now.

Through sheer will, determination, and investigative skills, Dal-Gun and Hae-Ri found Kim Woo-Gi (Jang Hyuk-Jin), the co-pilot of the plane that had the accident. His knowledge during the situation will help reveal the truth. The problem is Woo-Gi seems to be dying one way or another. It is up to Cha Dal-Gun and Go Hae-Ri to keep their last lead to the truth alive.

The last true lead to unraveling the truth is in jeopardy

Before detailing the last couple of episodes on what is going on with Kim Woo-Gi, it is best to detail why the co-pilot is such a vital asset to Cha Dal-Gun and Go Hae-Ri. By the end of the fourth episode, Dal-Gun was able to read a phone conversation the terrorist who sabotaged the plane causing the accident had. We learn that the person on the other end of that call was the co-pilot of the plane, Kim Woo-Gi.

Over the course of the first four episodes, we learn much more about the conspiracy that is hidden in the shadows of the plane accident. Instead, of detailing every single event that reveals more of said conspiracy, The Swoon did a great job showcasing them along with other show highlights through a reaction video featuring the stars of the series Lee Seung-Gi and Bae Suzy.

All the research and prodding into the conspiracy leads up to Cha Dal-Gun and Go Hae-Ri learning that the co-pilot Kim Woo-Gi is still alive. With the help of their resources and the NIS, they were able to pinpoint his location back in Morocco.

The two get to Woo-Gi first but it seems that the people behind the conspiracy, who we know to be the higher-ups at the corporation known as John and Mark, are trying to silence him. If Woo-Gi reveals the truth about the plane accident, it will be nothing but trouble for them.

John and Mark throw everything they can to silence Kim Woo-Gi which includes bribing/controlling the Moroccan authorities. They even send Lilly (Park Ah-In), the assassin who’s been trying to assassinate Cha Dal-Gun, to help in the matter.

Lilly eventually does cause issues for Dal-Gun and Go Hae-Ri when she and her crew ambush the NIS as they escort Woo-Gi. During the gunfight, Woo-Gi is shot in the leg. He along with the rest of the NIS would have been executed if it weren’t for Dal-Gun and Hae-Ri showing up at the last moment to provide an escape.

The remaining NIS agents, Kim Woo-Gi, Cha Dal-Gun, and Go Hae-Ri head to the Korean Embassy for sanctuary. Utilizing whatever medical equipment they have as well as talking via phone chat with a doctor, they stitch up Woo-Gi as quickly but safely as they can as the bullet may have pierced an artery.

Though the wound was patched, Woo-Gi starts convulsing. The doctor on the phone says that Woo-Gi has lost too much blood and needs a blood transfusion if he is to live. Viewers are left wondering if Kim Woo-Gi will live as Cha Dal-Gun screams to “take his blood” for a transfusion.

The question is if Kim Woo-Gi lives and gives information that will help reveal the truth or if he dies and the truth disappears with him. We will have to wait.

Keeping fans glued to the screen and on the edge of their seats

Vagabond is one of the more popular K-dramas airing this season. The end of the mid-series episode (eighth) earned an average of 9.7 percent for the nation between both AGB Nielsen Korea and TNmS Media Korea and 10.2 percent for Seoul from AGB Nielsen Korea. The series has been fairly consistent in the high single-digit viewership to double-digit viewership ratings.

As for international audiences, it is one of the more popular shows to be airing on Netflix. It is also the most popular K-drama airing on the streaming service at this moment. In fact, it is actually doing better than Arthdal Chronicles.

We have eight more episodes left to see if Cha Dal-Gun and Go Hae-Ri are able to reveal the truth behind the plane accident or if it shall be lost. We will have to see what happens as the remaining episodes which air on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 p.m on SBS.

Subscribe to our K-drama and K-pop newsletter!

For international viewers, subsequent episodes of Vagabond will be made available on streaming service Netflix. Viewers will need a subscription to the service if they want to watch.