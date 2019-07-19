tvN releases fun-filled behind-the-scenes goodies for K-Drama Search: WWW prior to series finale

By now, Total Variety Network (tvN) has become the standout network among all other Korean cable or pay networks. Not only do most of their K-dramas have high viewership domestically, but they are usually popular internationally.

Right now, many K-drama fans are invested in Search: WWW. Starring Im Soo-Jung, Lee Da-Hee, and Jeon Hye-Jin, the series follows three women as they are determined to work hard and fight against gender prejudice and discrimination in the workplace. In short, this is one of the first K-dramas to feature a feminist or social justice directive.

Thankfully, it isn’t “forced” or “bullied” into the K-drama so anyone can enjoy the series. As mentioned earlier, many people are enjoying by the high viewership ratings averaging between three to four percent for the nation from AGB Nielsen Korea.

With its success, tvN is releasing many behind-the-scenes goodies for Search: WWW. Just recently, they released behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage of filming for episodes 11 and 12. Check it out below and see just how much fun the cast and crew are having on filming set.

In less than a week, Search: WWW will air its penultimate and final episodes this coming Wednesday and Thursday, July 24 and 25, 2019 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

For international fans specifically in the Americas, Search: WWW is available to watch for free on Rakuten Viki.